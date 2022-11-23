At 0:00 on November 24th, Beijing time, in the first round of Group E of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Spanish team will face the Costa Rica team. So who will win Spain vs. Costa Rica? The following editor shares the analysis of the results of the World Cup match between Spain and Costa Rica.

Qatar World Cup 2022 – Spain vs Costa Rica who will win

spanish team

“Matador” uses a rookie to take the lead

In the latest FIFA men’s national team world rankings, the “Matador” Spanish team ranks seventh, the highest-ranked team in Group E.

In recent years, under the leadership of coach Enrique, the Spanish team has inherited the traditional 433 formation and pass-and-control tactics, implemented oppressive offense, and used intensive and fast short pass penetration to try to “pass” the ball into the opponent’s goal. With this tactical style of play, the “Matador” reached the semi-finals of the 2020 European Championships and won the runner-up in the 2021-2022 UEFA Europa League.

In the current Spanish team, there are only Busquets and Alba left when they won the World Cup in 2010. The other positions have been replaced by newcomers, and the strength of the midfield has been significantly weakened. Not only are Morata and Sarabia on the front line unable to compare with Torres and Villa back then, but there is also no playmaker such as Harvey and Iniesta in the midfield.

However, under Enrique’s full cultivation, new stars such as Barcelona midfielder Pedri and striker Ferran Torres have gradually occupied the main position in the team. Among them, Pedri, who is regarded as Harvey’s successor by the outside world, has become the core midfielder of the “Matador” by virtue of his active running and skilled personal skills.

In addition to Pedri, there are 18-year-old Garvey, 20-year-old Fati, 22-year-old Ferran Torres and other rookies in the Spanish team. They have not yet had a chance to prove themselves in international competitions. In this World Cup, with the help of veterans such as Busquets, these young people will gradually take the lead.

costa rica team

“Pirates of the Caribbean” looks forward to continued glory

In terms of reputation, the Costa Rica team is the least favored team in Group E. The “Pirates of the Caribbean”, who has advanced to the World Cup finals six times, is currently ranked 31st in the world, and its best result is the quarterfinals of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

In the 2014 World Cup, the Costa Rica team was grouped with England, Italy and Uruguay, the three World Cup champion teams, and finally qualified as the top of the group. . Therefore, the team is likely to play a “dark horse” role in this World Cup.

However, in recent years, the Costa Rica team’s lineup has been weak, and the talent fault has been serious after the end of the golden generation. The number one star in the team is still the 35-year-old Parisian goalkeeper Keylor Navas. In the 2018 World Cup, the Costa Rica team did not win a single game. This World Cup once again fell into the “death group”. Their goal is to reproduce the miracle of 2014. (Source: Beijing Evening News, Reporter: Wang Yang)

Spain vs Costa RicaProspective analysis of the event

The Spanish team and the German team, which are also in the “group of death”, share the same disease. Both were eliminated in the group stage as the defending champions, but they are no longer at their peak. The difference is that the South African World Cup champion has basically completed the replacement of old and new.

Compared with the past, this Spanish team is younger and more civilian. Most of the players have never participated in the World Cup before. Although the team still has problems such as lack of leaders and unfavorable strikers, this young team has entered an upward period.

I am afraid that only the Costa Rica team can feel “kind” to the “group of death”. In the 2014 World Cup, the three cup champions Italy, England, and Uruguay formed a veritable death group, and the Costa Rica team that joined them was unanimously considered a super foil. But in the end, the “foil” became the protagonist, and the Costa Rica team qualified as the top of the group, and finally advanced to the quarterfinals, becoming the biggest dark horse of the year.

Today’s Costa Rica team is somewhat aging. The “goal god” Navas, who became a nightmare for many shooters eight years ago, and the striker Ruiz are still in the team. There are more than ten players over the age of 30. And now, the dark horse has become a “white horse”, and “sneak attack” is no longer effective. Therefore, in the face of the revived “Matador”, it is not easy for the Costa Rica team to be upset again. (Source: China News Network)

