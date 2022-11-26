China Industry Network Ren Zhenghao Wang Tianyue Wang Yan

Brazilian star Neymar is injured. On the 25th, Beijing time, in the first round of the Qatar World Cup group match, in Brazil’s match against Serbia, Neymar suffered 9 “fouls” and was finally replaced in the 79th minute. On November 26, the Brazilian Football Association officially announced that Neymar will miss the next round of Brazil’s match against Switzerland.

On the 26th, Beijing time, Neyerma responded to the injury by posting on Weibo in Portuguese and Chinese, saying, “I was injured again in the World Cup, yes, it is boring and it will hurt, but I believe I will have a chance Returning to the game…”

Football teenagers on the streets of Brazil

“In my life, nothing is obtained for nothing, and nothing is easy. I always have to chase my dreams and goals.” In response to Weibo on November 26, talking about wearing The pride and love that Neymar felt when he wore the jersey.

Neymar’s father was also a football player, but after a car accident, his father’s football career ended. Because the father lost his job, the family lost the main source of income, and the mother worked as a kitchen assistant in the restaurant with a meager income. The family’s life was very difficult.

But this did not stop Neymar Jr.’s love of football. His skills originated from the streets of Brazil. When playing football on the street, he couldn’t afford football shoes, so he could only wear a pair of flip-flops to “close contact” with football. When there is no ball to kick, any object can become a “football” at his feet, a plastic bottle, or a rope.

At the age of 11, Neymar joined the Santos Football Academy, but he is still obsessed with street football, which also makes his football style in adulthood biased towards a more ornamental street style, skillful in changing directions, and making fake moves. It’s his signature technique.

Due to his love and dedication to football, the 17-year-old Neymar received an invitation from Santos Football Club to become a professional football player, so as to win a better future for himself and his family with the football he loves.

The record-setting “La Liga king”

At the age of 19, Neymar won the 2011 South American Footballer of the Year and the Puskas Award, and has since emerged. At the age of 20, he won the 2012 South American Footballer of the Year, and at the age of 21, he appeared on the cover of the world‘s most famous news magazine “Time”.

In June 2013, the 21-year-old Neymar moved to Barcelona and won the 2013 Confederations Cup gold medal in July. At the age of 22, he won the 2014 Brazil World Cup Bronze Boot Award with 4 goals and 1 assist, and won the Samba Golden Globe Award for the first time. At the age of 23, Neymar led the Barcelona team to win the Triple Crown, became the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League and the Copa del Rey, and won the Samba Ballon d’Or twice. At the age of 24, with his dribble skills, he completed 143 successful dribbles in 2016, won the title of “La Liga dribble king”, and won the Samba Golden Globe Award. At the age of 25, Neymar moved to Paris with the highest value in football history at the time of 222 million euros. At the age of 26, he was named the best player in Ligue 1 in the 2017-2018 season. 5 Golden Globes.

Looking forward to the return of the “Prince”

The lineup of the Brazilian team in this World Cup should not be underestimated. In the first round of the group match against Serbia, Brazil’s defensive defense was fierce, which made the opponent’s attack ineffective. There are also many influential players in the team. After the first round of the group match, Brazil coach Tite said about Neymar’s injury, “His ankle has some swelling, and we need him to participate in the second group match in 100% condition.” It can be seen that the Brazil team Looking forward to Neymar’s return.

Brazilian fans are no exception. They not only look forward to Neymar’s return from injury, but also look forward to the long-lost honor that the Brazilian team can bring to this football country.

In Neymar’s view, this game is likely to be his last World Cup, and he wants to add another star (winning) to the Brazil team’s jersey. It would be a great pity for him to end his World Cup career by being injured and forced to retire.