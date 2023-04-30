World Cup test: Victory in Slovakia: DEB selection confirms rise in form

As of: 04/29/2023 5:06 p.m

The German national ice hockey team has confirmed its good form in preparation for the World Cup. The team of the new national coach Harold Kreis won in Trencin against hosts Slovakia after extra time with 4:3 (0:1, 3:2, 0:0, 1:0).

The day before, the DEB selection had already defeated the Olympic bronze medalist 4:3. The final test before the World Cup in Finland and Latvia (May 12-28) will take place in Munich on May 9 against the USA. Then the players from DEL champion EHC Munich, finalist ERC Ingolstadt and NHL professional JJ Peterka from the Buffalo Sabers will also be there.

Almost 20 hours after the successful first meeting in Slovakia, the district team started with a lot of power, but could not use some good opportunities. Instead, the hosts celebrated after an opportunity to win: Pavol Regenda defeated the good goalkeeper Dustin Strahlmeier from the Grizzlys Wolfsburg, who stood between the posts for Maximilian Franzreb, who was outstanding on Friday (18th minute).

Furious second third

The Slovaks started better in a furious second third. Richard Pánik increased to 2:0 after just 27 seconds. Daniel Fischbuch from Düsseldorfer EG was able to quickly shorten the gap (23′) before Regenda restored the two-goal deficit again (28′). The DEB selection seemed short-lived and hit back twice just before the end of the second third. Fischbuch with his second goal (40th) and captain Moritz Müller equalized to 3:3 a second before the end of the period.

In the final section, both teams missed good chances of scoring the fourth goal in regular time. Veteran Müller then made the decision in extra time with his second goal in the first German majority situation after Fischbuch submission (62nd).