The Tokyo Olympic silver finishes fifth with the K4 500, the Italian from Pavia is sixth. Tomorrow last chance in the semifinals

PAVIA

No direct final for Mathilde Rosa and Manfredi Rizza, the two Italian blues from Pavia engaged in the Speed ​​Canoe World Championships being held in Halifax, Canada on the waters of Lake Banook. The pass for the race that will award the medals, the two paddlers with their respective crewmates of the K4 500 will have to try to win it in the semifinals scheduled for tomorrow morning.

The first to go into the water was the former cussina with the K 4 500 meters. The blue in the boat together with Susanna Cicali, Cristina Petracca and Agata Fantini finished in sixth place in her own battery, preceding only the Canadian team. The four blues crossed the finish line with a time of 1’39 “16, 4” 38 cents behind the very strong Poles, who won, leaving the Spaniards, second, more than two seconds behind. The top three qualified for the final: in addition to Poland and Spain, also Australia. The second battery won by the New Zealand Olympic champions is more balanced. To win the final, Rosa and her companions will have to play a great semifinal, lowering the time. Difficult but not impossible mission for the blue.

Rizza (Aeronautica militare), Olympic silver in K1 200 at the Tokyo Games, competed in the third and last heat, on the blue flagship of K4 500 also composed of Andrea Schera, Nicola Ripamonti (Fiamme Gialle) and Tommaso Freschi (CC Aniene) : game in the second lane, finished in fifth place. The blue crew crossed the finish line with a time of 1’24 “79, almost 3” behind the winning Poles. Tomorrow’s semifinal will be uphill for Rizza and his teammates, as 11 crews recorded a better time and only five will enter the final act. Even in this case, therefore, a great performance will be needed. –