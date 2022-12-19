Home Sports World Cup: the “gown” worn by Messi during the awards ceremony
by admin
It’s called “bisht” and is a component of typical clothing in the Persian Gulf: a further message of the “Qatarization” of football?

Imagine Grandpa Lionel, fifty years from now, still moved as he consults his album of memories as he shows it to his grandchildren. The youngest will open the 2022 World Cup page and notice the photo of grandfather Leo as he raises the epic Cup with his Argentina: “Grandpa, did they put a nightgown on you to celebrate the World Cup?”. Lionel will probably laugh, but his mind will immediately go back to that December 18, 2022: yes, but why did Emir Al Thani put a dressing gown on him?

Coded message?

No, it’s not exactly a dressing gown. This is a “bisht”, a traditional garment of the countries of the Persian Gulf, typically for men. It is part of the abaya, the clothing element that characterizes even more prominent men in wealthy Qatar. At the time of the Argentina award ceremony, Emir Al Thani approached Messi, who couldn’t wait to lift the Cup, inviting him to wear the garment, under the pleased eyes of Gianni Infantino. An act that has obviously not gone unnoticed by the eyes of the spectators: is this the umpteenth attempt by the emirs to “Qatarize” football? Or, on the contrary, did he want to symbolize that the ball belongs to all corners of the globe, to the point of being able to celebrate an Argentine world champion in traditionally Arab dress?

December 18, 2022 (change December 18, 2022 | 21:29)

