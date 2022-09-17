The upcoming World Cup was awarded to Qatar in December 2010, and since then on the role of the hosts on the pitch, in words and in writing, dystopian cartoon scripts have been written. At the time of the announcement, the country was 131st in the Fifa ranking, boasting a population slightly higher than that of Milan and a local championship in which aged stars such as Juninho Pernambucano grazed, and therefore it was all a: who knows what they will do for do not hurry, they will take them at least to the semifinals, they will create the players in the test tube, they will overpaid Guardiola to come and be the coach, and so on.