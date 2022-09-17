Home Sports World Cup, the Qatar project between Aspire, passports and …
Sports

World Cup, the Qatar project between Aspire, passports and …

by admin
World Cup, the Qatar project between Aspire, passports and …

In 2010 the World Cup was awarded to a 131st country in the Fifa ranking, with a lot of availability and little tradition. From there began a project made up of technology, scouting, passports, withdrawals. And money, lots of money …

The upcoming World Cup was awarded to Qatar in December 2010, and since then on the role of the hosts on the pitch, in words and in writing, dystopian cartoon scripts have been written. At the time of the announcement, the country was 131st in the Fifa ranking, boasting a population slightly higher than that of Milan and a local championship in which aged stars such as Juninho Pernambucano grazed, and therefore it was all a: who knows what they will do for do not hurry, they will take them at least to the semifinals, they will create the players in the test tube, they will overpaid Guardiola to come and be the coach, and so on.

See also  Women's Basketball World Cup qualifiers are determined to be hosted by three cities, including Osaka, Japan_China Women's Basketball

You may also like

The recovery of the Belluno Dolomites is signed...

Shock report on the Mottarone cable car: 68%...

Derthona, glass half full with Todisco tile, risks...

Vergano’s goal gives QuinciTava the passing of the...

Udinese-Inter is enclosed in four duels all made...

Wolverhampton-Manchester City 0-3, goals from Grealish, Haaland and...

Broni, a painless knockout De Pasquale (16 points)...

Montanaro and Strambinese with a knife between his...

The more critical the game, the more stable...

Udinese, against Inter Beto towards ownership: Bijol and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy