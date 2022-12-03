Home Sports World Cup, the report cards for the Italians after the groups: the gazette votes
World Cup, the report cards for the Italians after the groups: the gazette votes

World Cup, the report cards for the Italians after the groups: the gazette votes

The judgments after the group stage for the Serie A players. Szczesny and Rabiot shine among the Juventus players, Dia lights up Senegal and Salernitana, Sabiri enjoys Sampdoria

More than forty players lined up and several applause performances, combined with a few flops. A couple of good examples? Szczesny’s 8, protagonist with two saved penalties, and Giroud’s 7, good at hooking Henry as France’s top scorer thanks to his brace against Australia. And again super Theo, Dest, Amrabat, Rabiot or Dia’s historic goal for Salernitana. Between certainties, surprises and disappointments, here is the World Cup scorecard for Serie A players (votes only for those who have played at least 90 or more minutes in three games).

