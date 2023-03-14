New revolution of Fifa for the soccer world cup. In the championships of 2026 which will be held in Canada, Mexico and the USA they will be admitted sixteen more nationals. We will therefore go from 64 to 104 games that will be played in 39 days. The news was given by New York Times but it should be validated with an official decision by Fifa after the board meeting in Kigali, Rwanda. They would arrive for Fifa additional earningsthe revenue estimate varies between i 10 and 12.5 billion euros (between 9 and 11 billion pounds).

One more turn to play

He will therefore be at the 2026 World Cup one more turn to playwe will pass by seven to eight races for the final round. The new format provides for the 48 national teams to be divided in 12 groups of 4 teams. To arrive in the round of 16 they will be the first two classified of their respective groups the eight best third parties. The increase in participants will benefit South America (from 6 to 7 places), North America (from 6 to 8 places, of which three in the host countries, namely the United States, Canada and Mexico). There will be 10 or 11 African selections, while Asia will benefit from 8 or 9 places. There will be 16 European teams.