At 21 o’clock on November 24th, Beijing time, in the first round of Group H of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Uruguay will face South Korea. So who will win Uruguay vs. South Korea? The following editor shares the analysis of the results of the World Cup match between Uruguay and South Korea.

2022 Qatar World Cup – Uruguay vs South Korea who will win

Uruguay

Suarez has no regrets

The Uruguayan team with Suarez and Cavani is a frequent visitor to the World Cup and won two championships in the distant 1930 and 1950.

Suarez has played for 6 professional clubs in 4 countries in South America and Europe. He has rich experience, won 1 Champions League and 5 La Liga titles, and won the European Golden Boot twice. In the Uruguay team, Suarez participated in three consecutive World Cups and won the 2011 Copa America. He is currently also the player with the most goals in the history of the Uruguayan team, and he is the team’s pinnacle.

Suarez really left too many regrets in the World Cup. In the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, he scored 3 goals and had 3 assists. However, in the quarter-finals, the goal line handball rescued. In the 2014 World Cup, Suarez not only suffered a muscle strain before the game, but also bit Chiellini when playing against the Italian team. He was banned by FIFA for 4 months, and the Uruguay team was also helplessly out. ; In the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Suarez helped Uruguay win four consecutive victories all the way to advance, but in the quarter-finals, they encountered the French team at their peak and stopped in the quarter-finals. Now, participating in the World Cup for the fourth time, Suarez, who will be 36 years old in two months, does not want to have any more regrets.

korean team

Whether Son Heung-min can play is the key

South Korea is undoubtedly the best Asian team in the World Cup. They participated in the World Cup for the first time in 1954 and have not missed any tournament since 1986, which is the only one in Asia. Even in Europe, there are very few teams that have been able to qualify for the last 10 World Cups.

From the perspective of grouping, it is not easy for the Korean team to break through this tournament. The other three opponents come from different continents, have different styles, and are all of good strength. To make matters worse, the head player Sun Xingmin was suddenly injured in early November.

In fact, the South Korean team’s lineup is not weak. The Premier League golden boot Sun Xingmin, Serie A’s best defender of the month Kim Min-jae, and many players who have played in the European League can be called the strongest in recent years. Sun Xingmin was suddenly injured in the Champions League game and his face was fractured in four places. Although he underwent surgery immediately after the game, he still needs at least 3 weeks to recover after the operation. The Korean Football Association also stated that there is no guarantee that Sun Xingmin can catch up with the World Cup. However, it is reported that Sun Xingmin has stated that if necessary, he will wear a customized protective mask to participate in the World Cup.

Last season, Sun Xingmin played 35 times in the Premier League, averaged 86 minutes per game, scored 23 goals, completed 7 assists, and finally won the Premier League Golden Boot with 23 goals, becoming the first Asian to win this award in the European arena players. (Source: Beijing Evening News, reporter Li Li)

Preliminary analysis of Uruguay vs South Korea match

The South Korean team is the team with the most participation in the Asian World Cup and the best performance in a single session. So far, it has been shortlisted for 11 main matches and has never been absent in the past 10 sessions. It also won the fourth place in the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup.

Four years ago, although the South Korean team failed to qualify for the group stage, it left a classic example of defeating the defending champion Germany 2:0. Today, the “Tai Chi Tigers” led by Premier League Golden Boot Sun Xingmin are more mature and stable than 4 years ago, and are considered to be one of the most promising teams in Asia in this cup.

Uruguay is a two-time cup champion team, only its second time to win the championship, and it has been 72 years. However, the heritage of the veteran team still exists. In the past three cups, the Uruguayan team has entered at least the top 16 and advanced to the top four in 2010.

At present, Uruguay, ranked 14th in the world, is still led by veterans. Suarez and Cavani are both participating in the World Cup for the fourth time. Although the team may be aging, its overall strength should be ranked 28th in the world. on the South Korean team. However, the “Tai Chi Tiger” overthrew the “Germanic Chariot” 4 years ago, and the Saudi team, which ranks second to last in the top 32 of this cup, defeated the favorite Argentina team 2:1. The result of a game without great disparity is really unpredictable. (Source: China News Network, reporter Wang Zumin)

Editor in charge: Zeng Shaolin