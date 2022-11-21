Home Sports World Cup-Valencia head-kick opener Ecuador 2-0 Qatar-Shangbao Indonesia
World Cup-Valencia head-kick opener Ecuador 2-0 Qatar

November 21, 2022 at 19:29 PM

November 21, 2022, Qatar, the first round of Group A of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Qatar 0-2 Ecuador.

[Netease Sports News on the 21st]The opening game of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the first round of the Group A group match Qatar played against Ecuador at home at the Gulf Stadium. Only 3 minutes into the game, Ecuador captain Enna Valencia scored with a header but was blown offside after VAR review. In the 16th minute, the Qatar goalkeeper fouled in the penalty area and Enna Valencia scored 1-0 to score the first goal of the tournament. In the 31st minute, Valencia scored twice with a header, Ecuador 2-0. Ecuador led 2-0 in the first half. In the second half, the two sides had offense and defense with each other, and Ecuador’s 2-0 score remained until the end. After this campaign, Ecuador scored 3 points and Qatar 0 points. In the next round, Ecuador will face the Netherlands and Qatar will face Senegal.

This game is the first World Cup game in the history of Qatar. Qatar and Ecuador had played against each other in a friendly match before, and Qatar defeated their opponents 4-3. Qatar’s usual three central defenders, two wingbacks Miguel and Ahmed, and two main players in the frontcourt, Afif and Ali. Ecuador’s Caicedo, Estupinian, and Incapier, who play in the five major leagues, all start.

Qatar (532): 1-Shib/2-Miguel Pedro, 15-El Rawi, 16-Houthi, 3-Hassan Fadrara, 14-Homan Ahmad Germany/10-Haydos (72’4-Wade), 12-Budiaf, 6-Hatem/19-Almoiz-Ali (72’9-Muntari), 11-A Fife.

See also  Steyn and the Omicron variant «South Africa? They are not vaccinated "

Ecuador (442): 1-Galinders/17-Preciado, 3-Inkapier, 2-Felix-Torres, 7-Estupinian/19-Plata, 20 – Jaguson-Mendez, 23-Cicedo (90’21-Frank), 10-Ibarra (68’16-Sarmiento)/11-Estrada (90′ 26-K. Rodriguez), 13-Enna-Valencia (77’5-Sifuentes).

