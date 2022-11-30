Southgate’s team put the arrow at the start of the second half with two goals in the space of a minute, then Rashford’s trio. Sunday 4 December (8pm) he will challenge the Africans, second in Group A

The victory of England, which is worth qualifying for the round of 16 from top of their group, has all the features of Gareth Southgate. Fiercely criticized for the last place in the Nations League, he confirms himself as a World Cup leader. The courage to change two points of the trident, the dash to reverse their position at the perfect moment and the right and punctual changes are the key to his national team’s clear success. On the other hand, it must be stressed that Wales is radically mistaken in its strategy. Page clings to the bolt, in the hope of dragging the balanced match up to the final phases and perhaps attempting the hunchback shot close to the ninetieth. Instead it is a total failure. The resistance lasts little more than a time, moreover due to English demerits, who, however, must be recognized for never giving up the inertia of the game, in favor of those who actually had only one result available.

Few emotions — Southgate confirms the four-man line in defense, but distorts the frontline: Saka and Sterling, starters in the first two games, start from the bench in favor of Foden and Rashford, behind Kane. The midfield became three in all respects, with the addition of Henderson from the first minute – it hadn’t happened since March – in place of Mount. Some variations also for Page, who proposes Allen in front of the defense and the suspended Hennessey replaced between the posts by Ward. The latter plays for Leicester and is also second in his club, yet he is very attentive already in the 10th minute: Kane launches into the net with a splendid Rashford through ball, the goalkeeper’s outgoing opposition is timely and effective. Predictably, it was England who took the lead in the early stages, with Wales waiting for almost everything behind the ball line, setting up an orderly 5-3-2 formation to avoid incursions from the opposing full-backs. The impression, in any case, is that compactness is not enough to contain the central movements of the English forwards when Kane drops down to play the ball, creating a void behind him. Overall, the central part of the first half does not reserve great emotions. Of note is only the exit of Neko Williams in the 34th minute, forced to leave the field a few minutes after the ball received on the head by Rashford. In the final, several attempts off target: first Foden, on Bellingham’s back-heel assist, then the Manchester United striker who missed the goal in a scissor kick and finally Allen from outside the area. See also Chivasso, we leave Five friends at work

The turning point — Upon returning from the locker room England reversed their attacking wingers while Page took off Bale, a detached body in an inconsistent maneuver, and Wales collapsed. From the cue of a lively Foden comes the free kick that Rashford converts in the 50th minute, with a conclusion on the post by Ward guilty of taking a step towards the center of the goal at the time of the serve. A turn of the clock and the Three Lions national team can celebrate again: Davies loses the ball under pressure from the usual Rashford and Kane finds Foden perfectly at the far post to double. The Welshmen react immediately with James’ treacherous cross-shot and Moore’s right-footed shot from distance, deflected by Maguire, which Pickford sends for a corner. For Southgate, these aren’t worrying signs, so the coach gives rest to Kane, Walker and Rice just before the hour to play. Alexander-Arnold, Phillips and Wilson enter and the coach’s choices turn out to be correct again. They are the first two in fact to give impetus to the action of the third goal. Rashford receives the throw from the City midfielder, converges and kicks hard under Ward’s legs, not without fault: in the 68th minute, in practice, the curtain falls. The score could round off even more if it weren’t for the Welsh goalkeeper, who redeems the uncertainties about the goals with two good saves on Rashford and Bellingham. The rest is slow-paced dribbling. Stones even devours poker from a few steps away from a corner kick, but Southgate doesn’t get upset. There are many encouraging signs, with which your England can look to the next match against Senegal. See also Letter 22 still in depth Montalto hunting for the trio

November 29, 2022 (change November 29, 2022 | 23:16)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

