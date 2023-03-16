Home Sports World Cup winner Odermatt’s amazing secret of success
World Cup winner Odermatt’s amazing secret of success

World Cup winner Odermatt's amazing secret of success

In his inimitably direct manner, Marco Odermatt won the Super-G at the Alpine Skiing World Cup finals in Soldeu. As always, the 25-year-old chose the shortest line between the goals in spring-like conditions and won in 1:23.91 minutes, well ahead of Austrian Marco Schwarz (+0.29 seconds) and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (+0.71). . Even the Norwegian, who was also used to winning, was amazed at the performance of the Swiss. When Kilde asked him about his line choice, Odermatt replied in a stunning way in the target area: “I just…” He left the rest of the answer open, laughed and pointed his right hand straight ahead.

Driving straight ahead when the rest of the alpine elite are making turns – the secret of success, which sounds as simple as it is difficult to implement, brought Marco Odermatt two World Championship gold medals, three World Cup crystal balls and a record-breaking number of points this winter. Before the concluding giant slalom on Saturday (9 a.m.), the Olympic champion had already collected 1942 points.

A third place, for which there are 60 points, would be enough for him to surpass the record of the legendary Austrian Hermann Maier, who in the 1999/2000 season was the only man to reach the 2000 point mark in the Alpine Ski World Cup – right to the point. Odermatt, who competes in downhill, super-G and giant slalom just like Maier once did, has already secured success in the overall World Cup as well as in the discipline ratings for giant slalom and super-G.

Shiffrin could still outdo himself

In the women’s race, Odermatt’s Swiss teammate Lara Gut-Behrami secured the Crystal Globe in the Super-G for the fourth time in her glittering career. The 31-year-old prevailed in a thrilling final in 1:26.70 minutes ahead of Italy’s Federica Brignone (+0.22) and Ragnhild Mowinckel from Norway (+0.47). Both would also have had chances of winning the Super-G classification.

The American Mikaela Shiffrin was only 14th on the day this time, but is already certain to win the overall World Cup. Shiffrin can no longer match the all-time record of Slovenian Tina Maze (2414) from 2013 with 2046 points in the final two technical races – but she could still surpass herself: in the 2018/19 season she had 2204 points.

