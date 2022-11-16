Time is running out: it’s time to make decisions, so as not to look at the competition completely anonymously
There are fewer and fewer days left before the start of the World Cup, the second in a row without Italy. Regret and regret are recurring feelings among the Azzurri fans, who however – to avoid spending a month without emotions – can (should they?) decide to support a national team. And maybe to owl another one, the one you really can’t stand for the most varied and intimate reasons.
In these two polls you will be able to express a preference for your favorite national team and one for the one you would never like to see lift the Cup.
November 16, 2022 (change November 16, 2022 | 18:47)
