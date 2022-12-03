Home Sports World Cup – Ziyech’s long-range lob shot Morocco beat Canada 2-1 to win the title- Shangbao Indonesia
World Cup – Ziyech's long-range lob shot Morocco beat Canada 2-1 to win the title

December 02, 2022 at 18:54 PM

December 02, 2022 at 18:54 PM

Morocco beats Canada 2-1 to claim top spot

[Sina Sports News on the 2nd]At 23:00 (Qatar local time 18:00), the third round of Group F of the 2022 World Cup began. Morocco won Canada 2-1, Ziyech and Ennesri scored goals. Morocco topped the group to advance.

Canada was out early, with Hoilett, Kaye, Osorio and Adcube playing in rotation. Morocco only used Bounu and Sabiri in rotation.

Canada (3-4-3): 18-Bojan; 2-Johnston, 5-Victoria, 4-Miller; 3-Adekube (61′, 15-Kone), 21-Ossori Ao (66′, 22-Layeya), 14-Kaye (60′, 13-Hutchinson), 19-A-Davis; 11-Buchanan, 17-Larin (60′, 20 -J-Davis), 10-Hoilett (76′, 24-Wotherspoon).

Morocco (4-3-3): 1-Bunu; 2-Ashraf (85′, 26-Jabrane), 6-Seth, 5-Agde, 3-Mazraoui; 8 -Onasi (77′, 18-Yamek), 4-Amrabat, 11-Sabiri (65′, 15-Amara); 7-Ziyech (76′, 9-Ham Dara), 19-Ennesri, 17-Buffal (65′, 14-Abkhral).

