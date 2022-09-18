Vittoria Guazzini is under 23 time trial world champion! The 21-year-old Tuscan cyclist from Groupama-Fdj finished fourth in the elite race held today in Australia, ahead of all the other athletes in her category. The 34.2 km race in Wollongong was won by the 35-year-old Dutchwoman Ellen van Dijk, who thus reconfirms her world title for the third time. Second was the Australian Grace Brown. Third was the Swiss Marlen Reusser. Only 23rd the other blue in the race, Arianna Fidanza.

Guazzini started pedaling at a very young age thanks to the initiative of a family friend who will weave her for the Velo Club in Seano, a town near her Poggio a Caiano. Since the youth categories she has divided herself between road and track, capturing numerous international successes in both specialties – including the European gold medal in Madison in 2020 – and earning the call among the seniors at just 17 years old. She is a champion with a rock soul, she plays the electric guitar and, before cycling occupied her daily life, she was part of the “Go Home” group.