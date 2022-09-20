With the arrival of Matteo Trentin and Davide Ballerini, the group of professionals expected on Sunday at the World Championship race in Wollongong, Australia, has been completed. On Monday they trained for about three hours on the road. The training program also includes a similar outing on Wednesday. Then on Thursday there will be the test of the course, after which the blue technician will indicate the names of the reserves.

FALL OF VENTURELLI – Road training also for the blues of the other categories, with the unexpected fall of the junior Federica Venturelli, which forced her to return to the hotel prematurely. Her condition to be evaluated in the next few hours in view of the time trial that she should face on Tuesday.