Home Sports World Cycling Championships, three hours of training for Bennati’s Azzurri
Sports

World Cycling Championships, three hours of training for Bennati’s Azzurri

by admin
World Cycling Championships, three hours of training for Bennati’s Azzurri

Dancers and Trentin also arrived, the group is complete. The coach will communicate the two reserves after the test of the course on Thursday

With the arrival of Matteo Trentin and Davide Ballerini, the group of professionals expected on Sunday at the World Championship race in Wollongong, Australia, has been completed. On Monday they trained for about three hours on the road. The training program also includes a similar outing on Wednesday. Then on Thursday there will be the test of the course, after which the blue technician will indicate the names of the reserves.

FALL OF VENTURELLI – Road training also for the blues of the other categories, with the unexpected fall of the junior Federica Venturelli, which forced her to return to the hotel prematurely. Her condition to be evaluated in the next few hours in view of the time trial that she should face on Tuesday.

September 19, 2022 (change September 19, 2022 | 21:56)

© breaking latest news

See also  «Dear friends, this is my last Giro». The farewell of Nibali, the last flag of Italian cycling

You may also like

NBA and players union discuss new issues in...

F1 Sainz: “Red Bull incredible, but Ferrari can...

Preview of the 16th round of the Chinese...

Weibo becomes the exclusive partner of LIV new...

FIFA 23, the fastest players: there is also...

Rockstar Games confirms GTA 6 leak: “we are...

Bernardeschi out of the top 10 of the...

Return to Monkey Island, the review: rogue nostalgia

Turin, Vojvoda injury: no National team, he hopes...

Inzaghi reveals: Inter are with me, so I...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy