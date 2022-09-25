Sensational at the cycling world championship. Dutch champion Mathieu Van der Poel was arrested on the eve of today’s elite road race at the world championships after an overnight hotel altercation with noisy neighbors. The 27-year-old was among the favorites for the rainbow jersey and still started the 266.9km run around the coastal town of Wollongong, south of Sydney, but retired early on.

Confirmation

—

“It’s true, yes. – said VdP to the Belgian broadcaster sporza – There was a little dispute. I went to bed early and some children found it essential to constantly knock on every door in the corridor where my room was. After a while it got bored and I asked to stop not really kindly. At that point the police were called and I was taken away, they are quite strict here. I didn’t go back to my room until four in the morning. It is certainly not ideal. It’s a disaster, but I can’t change anything anymore. ”