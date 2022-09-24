Wout Van Aert world champion tomorrow would be an act of justice. There are many who think so. In Wollongong, Australia, eight time zones and more than 16,000 kilometers away from his home: the Belgian, formidable at the last Tour de France just two months ago, is a man on a mission and has staked everything on the line race to the point to skip the world time trial last Sunday, after two silvers in a row behind Ganna.