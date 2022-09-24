Home Sports World cycling, the favorites for the rainbow jersey, from Van Aert to Girmay
Sports

World cycling, the favorites for the rainbow jersey, from Van Aert to Girmay

by admin
World cycling, the favorites for the rainbow jersey, from Van Aert to Girmay

In Australia tomorrow morning the Alaphilippe jersey is up for grabs: the variables Evenepoel and Van der Poel. And Matthews …

Wout Van Aert world champion tomorrow would be an act of justice. There are many who think so. In Wollongong, Australia, eight time zones and more than 16,000 kilometers away from his home: the Belgian, formidable at the last Tour de France just two months ago, is a man on a mission and has staked everything on the line race to the point to skip the world time trial last Sunday, after two silvers in a row behind Ganna.

See also  There is also a bit of blue in the skies of Pordenone with Cambiaghi and Dalle Mura

You may also like

WTA Tour Tokyo Station: Zhang Shuai, Zheng Qinwen...

Thrilling Derthona a penalty from Gomez at 95...

World Cup Women’s Basketball Tournament 47 points victory...

Schettino has already set to work. In his...

Vranckx: “I like the Milan project. I feel...

Juventus, the board of directors approves the 2021-22...

Rugby Urc, Zebre two points and many regrets:...

Top 100 players TOP5 released!Antetokounmpo tops Curry’s 5th...

Racism, Uefa threatens Juve: partial closure of the...

Chinese women’s basketball coach: The two-game winning streak...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy