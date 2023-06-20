Home » World federation is about to end
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has rejected the International Boxing Association’s (IBA) appeal against the impending end as an Olympic federation. The CAS announced on Tuesday. The executive of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had previously recommended withdrawing recognition from the world association. This is to be completed at an extraordinary general meeting of the IOC on Thursday.

