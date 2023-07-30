World Fencing Championships, Italy gold medal in women’s foil and men’s epee – breaking latest news

by Flavio Vanetti

Italy’s ninth and tenth medal at the World Cup in Milan. For the two teams, victory against France, the women do an encore after 2022, the men avenge the silver medal a year ago

Italy-France ends 2-0 at the Fencing World Cup in Milan, in the sign of two gold medals that defeat the double confrontation with their cousins ​​from beyond the Alps, beaten in the women’s team foil and even humiliated in the men’s team epee, notoriously one of their game reserves. A year ago in Cairo the «coqs» didn’t give a chance to our swordsmen, this time they were skewered like thrushes: 45-32, in a match that Davide Di Veroli, Andrea Santarelli (the best of the day) and Gabriele Cimini packed with authority since the second round of assaults. Our giants, their surprising (in negative) dwarfs, starting with the Olympic champion Cannon or the big man Borel, someone who scares you just by looking at him.

Italy had not won gold in this weapon at the World Championships for 30 years – in Essen 1993 the heroes were Stefano Pantano, Angelo Mazzoni, Maurizio Randazzo, Sandro Cuomo and Paolo Milanoli – and it is nice that the negative tradition has been broken in the city ​​of Edoardo Mangiarotti, excellent swordsman, the greatest fencer ever. Perhaps this is the most sensational feat, but let’s not take away an iota of what the foil players have done and limit ourselves to updating the accounts. With medals number 9 and 10, Italy is only one away from the tally of Catania 2011, having however already equalized the gold medals (in Sicily it finished with the 4-3-4 scan). In the historical count we are at 122 titles, with the foil players in the eighteenth team gold (thirty-fifth overall) and the epee players in the fourteenth collective out of the 20 overall.

It was an unforgettable day, which started with the back to back of the girls, holders of the 2022 title. Their success came at the end of a war course that became damn complicated due to the -5 “hole” (6-11 partial) of Arianna Errigo in the central assault, opposite Pauline Ranvier. After drawing in the first round against Favaretto (5-5) the transalpine forcefully wedged herself in Arianna’s moment of defaillance and hit her repeatedly, even with really valuable jabs. The long wave of this slap that saw the Azzurri sucked in and almost reached (from 24-17 to 30-28) also reverberated in the early stages of the match between Favaretto and Patru. The millennial from Padua, bronze medal in the individual, even had to be overtaken (30-31) before putting her head back on, winning the assault (4-3) and handing over the baton to Volpi on 34-31. The new world champion rightly took Ranvier’s threat very seriously and rejected it with authority: 6-3 and 40-34.

At this point coach Cerioni preferred Francesca Palumbo to Arianna Errigo who went into crisis. A choice probably also linked to the fact that she could try to manage the advantage in time and with more defensive fencing than that of the veteran. In the presence of Thybus, the 2022 world champion, Francesca lived up to the situation. You had already concluded the assault with Japan, but that match was now unmissable. In this scenario, technique and solidity were needed. The girl from Potenza put in both and kept the transalpine champion at a safe distance until the final 45-39. It was a great demonstration of strength and confidence on Cerioni’s part: if my strongest player risks partial negatives, I have on the bench who can replace, close and win. It was the masterpiece of a perfect July 29, in which the Italian foil players had first crushed the Germans in the quarterfinals (45-23) and then the Japanese in the semifinals (43-30).

And now we need to end this sensational World Cup in the best possible way with the team of fencers, having said that the sabers finished tenth after missing the shot in the quarterfinals against the Ukraine of the rehabilitated Olga Kharlan. On Sunday July 30 they can put the eleventh seal on the medal table. They reached the quarterfinals beating Kuwait and Belgium in the preliminary rounds and now, in order to intercept the orbit of the podium, they are called to regulate Hong Kong, a not easy opponent on the way to the semifinal. But there is a great desire to hit medal number 368 in the history of the Italian championship, hoping that it will again be the most beautiful one.

