World Fencing Championships, Italy in the final in women’s epee – breaking latest news

Navarria, Santuccio, Fiamingo and Isola beat Switzerland in the semis and are now in a bid for gold in the final against Poland

The eighth Italian medal at the World Fencing Championship comes from the swordsmen and will be available at 5 pm in the final against Poland: it will be gold or silver, therefore. Rossella Fiamingo has found a way to give Gregorio Paltrinieri a gift, who after leaving Fukuoka and his World Cup (the swimming one) arrived in Milan in record time to cheer on his fiancée. It was she who closed the assault on the semifinal against Switzerland with the decisive break, a very tight match which saw the Azzurri at a disadvantage for a long time, even if with reduced margins.

However, the start had not been positive – Fiamingo and Santuccio had been defeated, only Navarria had prevailed in the first 3 rounds – and again at the end of the second round Italy was at a disadvantage (21-22) despite Alberta Santuccio managing to to file a different hit with respect to the previous score. In the last series of assaults Mara Navarria scored a draw first at 22 and then at 27 at the end of the fraction (6-5 the partial against Brunner) and Santuccio made Italy finish for the first time in the command (30-29) thanks to the 3-2 on Aurelie Favre. This was the springboard that Fiamingo used to lead the team to the final. Opponent: Angeline Favre, sister of Aurelie. Rossella built a +4 repeated several times, then at 36-32 she suffered the reaction of the Swiss and she also received a penalty which brought her up to 37-35. There was the risk that she would get nervous and lose concentration, unfortunately a limitation that she sometimes discounted, but this time the Sicilian was solid and rejected her opponent’s desperate attempts. 40-36 the score: apart from the medal, this result for Italy, which beat Hong Kong 29-26 in the quarterfinals, is worth the substantial certainty of the Olympic pass for the team and the possibility of fielding three athletes in the individual tournament of Paris 2024. The defeat against France (45-43) in a match that Gigi Samele had managed to straighten out and which Luca Curatoli, however, was unable to close victoriously in the last bout instead got the sabers into trouble: the fifth place they will have to chase it is worth gold just thinking about qualifying for the Games.

