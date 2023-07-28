World Fencing Championships, Tommaso Marini wins gold in foil

Italy says 7 at the Fencing World Championships in Milan, and the seventh medal in Milan 2023 of the blues is one of the heavy ones: Tommaso Marini, after the silver in 2022, he conquered his first world championship gold, beating American Nick Itkin 15-13 in the final. And iThe foil is confirmed as the favorite weapon for the Azzurri, after the triumph in the women’s tournament with the hat-trick of Alice Volpi, Arianna Errigo and Martina Favaretto. A success of coldness and heart for Marini, who after the derby with the Italian Macchi in the round of 16, he got the better of the French Savin and Lefort (who had beaten him last year in the final of the World Cup in Egypt) before triumphing in the last act against Itkin. It is the 14th world gold in men’s foil for Italythe first since that of Alessio Foconi in 2018.

In the meantime though the case of the day is provoked by the first direct comparison between a Ukrainian athlete and a Russian since the outbreak of war, and could only end up amid controversies, accusations and counter-accusations. As the challenge between Olga Kharlan and Anna Smirnova in the 32nd round of the women’s saber draw carries with it a trail of criticism that goes far beyond the sporting result and that it could have long-range effects as well.

Everything revolves around Kharlan’s failure to say goodbye against Smirnova, after the match in which Ukraine won 15-7, which generated a clash that soon became political as well. In the morning, in fact, the scoreboard had confronted the two challengers. Unlike what happened yesterday, when the Ukrainian Reizlin hadn’t taken part in the assault against the Russian Anokhin, Kharlan decided instead to take to the platform. Everything went smoothly during the challengewith the cheering in the stands also of the teammate from Ukraine, the Italian Luigi Samele. Concluded the meeting, however, the crime: Smirnova reached out to shake her opponent’s hand, while Kharlan exposed the saber without reciprocating the formal greeting (as allowed in the Covid protocol). At that point it clicked the protest of Smirnova, who remained motionless on the platform for 45 minutesleaving only after an interview with a Fie delegate.

At the center, in fact, there is the regulation of the international federation itself, which obliges the athletes to salute at the end of the race. It all seemed over, so much so that the scoreboard already indicated the challenge between Kharlan and the Bulgarian Ilieva. A few minutes before this meeting, however, on the same scoreboard the inscription “excluded” appeared next to the name of ukraine, with the Bulgarian thus passing to the next round. A yellow which Kharlan herself then explained as follows: “I was already warmed up for the next match when someone came to me and told me they wanted to talk. There was the tournament director and a referee, and they told me ‘ they will give you a black card”‘, his words. “I think you’ve seen it all, the only thing I didn’t want to do was shake her hand, I was convinced that I had this possibility. I offered to do the blade salute but she didn’t want to, and the referee and someone from tournament management told me to go away. It’s very cruel to everyone, the system, this federation, is killing everyone, even the referees“.

Accusations also addressed to the Fie, which before the outbreak of war was led by the Russian oligarch Usmanov (close to Putin) and is now headed by the Greek Katsiadakis, Usmanov’s former general secretary. And there was also the outburst of the companion of the Ukrainian saber, Luigi Samele: “Today I am ashamed to be part of this system”. “The regulation says that at the end of the match the athletes must shake hands and salute with the weapon. The refusal to carry out one of these two gestures involves the penalty“, instead explained the president of the Fis and member of the Fie Executive, Paolo Azzi.

The case also had political implications. “Smirnova lost and decided to play dirty: the Russians also behave like this on the battlefield,” Kiev Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter. And Mykhailo Podolyak also intervened on the subjectadviser to Ukrainian President Zelensky, who posted a photo of Smirnova posing smiling with a Russian soldier: “As you can see, the Russian fencer openly admires the Moscow army which is killing Ukrainians and destroying our cities.”

