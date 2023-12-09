The Joy and Beauty of Football: A Celebration of World Football Day

By Wu Xia

As World Football Day approaches on December 9, football fans around the world are celebrating the joy and beauty of the game. This time last year, the excitement of the World Cup in Qatar captivated fans with iconic moments and unforgettable matches.

Football is more than just a game; it embodies heroism, perseverance, and the pursuit of excellence. French writer Romain Rolland’s words about still loving life after facing its challenges are exemplified through football. The 2014 World Cup in Brazil saw the defending champion Spain facing a dismal exit, sparking the idea of a “magic curse” for defending champions. However, at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the defending champion French team broke this curse to claim victory.

The triumph of the Argentine team led by Messi at the Lusail Stadium is a testament to the resilience and determination of footballers. The joy of lifting the Hercules Cup after 36 years showcases the highs and lows that footballers experience on their journey to success. Football is not just about winning; it’s about embracing the beauty of the game and the resilience of the human spirit.

While teams like Argentina and France shine at the top of the football pyramid, the dedication and passion of fans and players from all walks of life cannot be overlooked. The story of Union Berlin’s rise from a financial crisis to debuting in the Bundesliga is a testament to the power of fans and their unwavering support. Similarly, in Chinese football, the commitment of fans and players has kept the sport alive, even in its troughs.

The significance of football is also reflected in the stories of individuals whose lives have been transformed by the game. From a boy from the mountains serving as a flag guard at the World Cup finals to a player scoring for Ecuador after overcoming childhood hardships, football brings joy and color to people’s lives.

As we celebrate World Football Day, let’s embrace the happiness and comfort that football brings. The beauty of the game lies in its ability to inspire, unite, and uplift people from all walks of life.

Source: China News Service

