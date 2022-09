That they are strong, but really strong was known. After the gold medal at the Tokyo Games, Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti sailed “downhill”. It was all about seeing if they managed to keep that Olympic form. And the answer comes from the Halifax World Cup. More gold, one day ahead. Thirteen wins out of 15 races. They discarded a twentieth place in the series, while the other non-victory is a second place. Lots of stuff.