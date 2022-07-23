The World Gobang Youth Championship (online) is a worldwide youth Gobang online competition hosted by the International Renju Federation. The competition is held on the vint.ee website. item.

GomokuThe competition was held from July 19th to 21st, Beijing time. Chinese chess players won gold medals in three categories: Group A, Group E, and Group F.The champions of each group are: Xu Zhihan of Group A,Group E Chen Yue,The champion of Group F was Yang Yimeng, a young chess player from the Happy Lianzhu Club in Haigang District. In the first half of the competition, she had just won the individual champion of Group F of the Renju competition and became the biggest winner of this competition – the only one. A double champion chess player.

Qingyunli Primary School Wu You won the runner-up in Group D, and Guo Xinlu, a young chess player from the Happy Lianzhu Club in Haigang District, won the fourth place in Group F. In Group G, Gong Yixuan of Xianshengli Primary School won the fourth place, and Yang Ziyu of Qingyunli Primary School won the ninth place. The young chess players from Qinhuangdao in Group H played stably and performed well. Zhang Xinqi from the No. 2 Primary School in the Development Zone won the fifth place, Wu Jiatong won the seventh place, Zhu Yunxuan from Qingyunli Primary School won the sixth place, and Wenhuali Primary School Yang Yifei won the ninth place.

FGroup champion Yang Yimeng in the competition

DGroup runner-up Wu You in the competition

Group photo of all participating chess players in Hebei after the game

