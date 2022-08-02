The 18-year-old from Firex bravely raced the 1500s and finished fifth. Coach Celato: “He was really good and we are very proud of him”

CALI (COLOMBIA)

Thomas’s courage, in the most important race of his career. Great performance yesterday for Thomas Serafini at the Under 20 World Championships in Cali, Colombia. The eighteen-year-old from the Athletic club Belluno Firex (he will turn 19 on November 19) was engaged in the heats of the 1500s. Fifteenth of his battery, fifteenth overall (out of 40 athletes at the start), Thomas stopped the clock on the time of 3 ’47 “55, just under a second from the last time for the repechage (3’46’60) and just above the staff (3’46” 83 established at the end of June in Feltre).

He will not compete in the final tomorrow but the balance is really positive. What was particularly impressive was the authority with which she raced. starting strong and placing himself in third position, Serafini was able to remain in the first positions until the end, losing something on the last lap but then managing to recover something in the last few meters. The absolute best time, 3’40 “96, was recorded by the winner of Thomas’s battery, Kenyan Raynold Kipkorir Cheruiyot (season record holder of the category with 3’34’02), who” killed “the race since the first few meters, leaving all alone.

“Thomas has shown his courage,” analyzes Roberto Celato, his coach at the Athletic club Belluno Firex. «He raced just above the personal, against opponents returning from the absolute world championship. He had one of the highest accreditations on the eve, he managed to do something important and fill us with pride as a club. Of course, you can always dream but, realistically, you couldn’t think of doing better. I am very satisfied. His world race was really a lot of stuff ».

A lot of stuff has been, and is, the whole 2022 season, after all. “Without a doubt, yes,” confirms Celato. “If I had to vote, I would give 10. Thomas was able to win two Italian titles after fifteen hours (the one on 1500 and the one on 3 thousand, in June in Rieti, ed), he graduated from the scientific high school, now the participation in the world championship. It was not an easy year, precisely because of the double maturity-sport commitment and also because, as the Belluno sports center is closed for work, we have to go to Mel to train ».

Self-awareness, the ability to respect programs and determination are strengths for Serafini who is growing significantly and establishing himself as one of the references of the Italian middle distance. “There are still many things to do to grow but I believe that the path is the right one,” says Celato again. «The experiences at the European Championships on the track and in cross last year were important, while the world championship experience in Cali was important. Now, we will recover some energy and then we will concentrate on the remaining part of the season: we would like to improve the staff on 3 and 5 thousand. Participation in the European cross in Turin? We will think about it later ».