World medals in swimming: gold and silver

Two great results at the Fukuoka races in Japan. The Venetian: “Maybe I wanted more of this than the 100m backstroke”. For the Varese it is a tie with the Dutch Kamminga and the American Fink. Gold to Chinese Qin

Thomas Ceccon after winning gold in Japan (Ansa)

Two blue medals ai World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka Japan with the gold of Thomas Ceccon in the 50 butterfly and the silver of Nicolò Martinenghi in the 100 breaststroke. Thomas Ceccon won the gold medal in the 50m butterfly in 22”68 also setting the Italian record.

The Venetian athleteformer world champion in Budapest in the 100m backstroke, today he wins an important medal, coveted. “I’m very happy, maybe I wanted this more than the one in the 100m backstroke. I thank the physiotherapists who helped me in these twenty minutes, it was a fantastic thing”, said Ceccon immediately after winning the medal. And the reference to physiotherapists is actually to teamwork that has seen the health assistants ready to facilitate the athlete’s performance on the basis of his needs. Before the blue had gone down in the pool hitting the first time for the final of the category in which he is a specialist. “I’m less tired now than after the 100m backstroke – admits the blue to the microphones of Rai -, I’m world champion and I’m very happy. A very good race”.

The silver in the frog

Even Martinenghi, who takes home the silver in the 100m breaststroke ex aequo with a time of 58”72 together withyou followed Arno Kamminga e to the American Nic Finkhas something to be proud of. Oro al chinese Halyang Qin. “Incredible, I knew it would be a tightrope race. The weather isn’t good at all, but I’m taking home this silver as if it were gold,” said Martinenghi, exulting for the excellent result. “I’m over the moon, I tried to sell my life dearly – he says, to the microphones of Raisport the blue who presented himself as the reigning champion – Qin (the Chinese who won the gold ndr) was very strong, he will be the one to beat again next year. Now I’m about to pass out, I have to go and lie down on the ground”.