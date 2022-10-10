“Trigger”, “coping”, “ADHD” and “mindfulness”. Until a few years, we might not even have been able to pronounce them correctly. Yet these English terms they have now become part of our common lexicon (or at least in that of the youngest). Accomplices, undoubtedly, social networks, globalization and last but not least – given that they are about mental health and well-being of people – the pandemic that has afflicted the entire world population for two years now and which has exacerbated the phenomenon of collective stress. That’s why, on the occasion of the World Mental Health DayCambridge University Press & Assessment (i.e. the brand born from the union of the English language certification body and the Cambridge University Press publishing house) found it useful to explain the 10 related English terms to the topic, which also became part of the Italian vocabulary.

The Cambridge Glossary: ​​”Right Terms for Greater Awareness”

“We have chosen to raise awareness – explains Nick Beer, director of Cambridge University Press & Assessment in Italy – by focusing on some English words relating to mental well-being which, in an increasingly systematic way, are becoming everyday use also for Italians. , in some cases also due to the influence of social mediaas in the case, for example, of FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out). To talk about delicate issues like this one must in fact know the right terms and their weight, so as to use them with greater awareness and attention. In this way, one step at a time, we will contribute to breaking down the taboos that still surround the issues of well-being and mental health today ”.

The purpose of the glossarytherefore, is to increase the awareness on problems related to psychological well-being. From JOMO to mindfulness, passing through burnout and triggers, wellness, stress, ADHD, coping, PTSD and relaxation. 10 terms to know and deepen, also through a series of curiosities proposed to the public in the glossary.

Barnout

We read, for example, under the word “Burnout“That it is a term that can be translated – literally – with” burned “or”out of stock”And which, in the context of mental well-being, indicates a chronic stress syndrome or from a work situation that is exhausting from a psychophysical point of view. “In 2019 – explain from Cambridge -, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially recognized Burnout as a ‘employment phenomenon‘which now appears in the International Classification of Disease, the international classification of diseases and related problems. Emilia-Romagna, Abruzzo and Sardinia are the Italian regions where, in the last year, the term burnout has been most searched online, as emerges from Google Trends “.

fomo/jomo

Other curiosities could concern the term “fomo/jomo“, Acronym of the English expression” fear of missing out “, that is the”fear of being left out“. “It is a form of anxiety characterized by the desire to stay up to date continuously and in touch with other people and is fueled by the fear of being excluded from collective experiences or particularly significant events. Today the JOMO opposes the FOMO, that is the ‘joy of missing out’which instead invites you to enjoy life and the present moment without the fear of missing out on something deemed ‘better’ “.

Relax

Not just terms that evoke negative moods, then. In the glossary proposed by Cambridge there are also very popular and evocative words such as “Relax“:“ A word that comes from the Latin relaxare (“loosen”, “relax”). The English term relax has now become an integral part of the daily vocabulary of Italians and indicates a both physical and mental relaxation, especially after an exertion or a particularly stressful event. According to Google Trends, since 2004, the word has registered the highest number of searches in Bosnia and Herzegovina, followed on the podium by Slovenia and Seychelles. while Italy is in fourth place ”.

As Cambridge University Press & Assessment points out, there would be many words to ponder, but the selection fell on the ten most useful to know, because they lend themselves more to being used in Italian too. “English terminology is permeating even the everyday life of the Italiansi in many areas. The boom in social networks has certainly influenced, just as many terms arise from fast messaging and the need to write quickly. The pandemic, finally – comment from Cambridge – has turned the spotlight on the theme of psychological well-beingseverely tested by the lockdown and long periods of social restriction “.