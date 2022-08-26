Home Sports World preliminaries: The Bahamas lost 81-86 to Venezuela Hield with 19 points & Kay Jones scored 20+10 – yqqlm
Original title: World Qualifiers: The Bahamas lost 81-86 to Venezuela Hield with 19 points & Kay Jones scored 20+10

Live it, August 26th. In a game in the fourth window of the World Qualifiers that ended today, the Bahamas lost 81-86 to Venezuela.

Bahamas: Hield (Pacers) made 6 of 13 shots, 5 of 9 three-pointers, scored 19 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals; Kay Jones (Hornet) made 8 of 12 shots, including 7 of 2-pointers. , scored 20 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks; Mitchell Thompson (Brother Klay) scored 12 points, 1 rebound and 1 assist.

Venezuela: Gary Soho, who played in the NBA Development League, scored 17 points, 1 rebound and 1 assist; Michael Carrera scored 17 points and 6 rebounds.

According to previous reports, Suns center Ayton will not represent the Bahamas in this World Cup preliminaries.

