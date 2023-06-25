Home » World record over the Ironman distance in Roth
Sports

World record over the Ironman distance in Roth

by admin
World record over the Ironman distance in Roth

At the age of 36, the Solothurn native is stronger than ever after various setbacks. Her return to coaching guru Brett Sutton has definitely paid off. A young man sets the record for men.

A mood that enables record times: Daniela Ryf in the crowds on Solarer Berg.

Daniel Karmann / dpa

When Briton Chrissie Wellington saw the start list for the Challenge Roth, she knew: Now it’s getting dangerous. She therefore wrote a message to the organizer of the iconic race over the Ironman distance, which said: “I assume that my world best time over 3.8 km swimming, 180 km cycling and 42.2 km running will be this Sunday. May I put the medal around the winner’s neck?”

See also  Alpha Tauri: Franz Tost assured Red Bull will not sell Formula 1 team

You may also like

Maximilian Kieffer in third place at the golf...

Tamberi victory and controversy with the Federation: «Not...

2023 USFL Division Championship odds: Betting lines, spreads,...

Lawn tournament: Alexander Bublik wins the final in...

Liverpool prepares its offer for Gabri Veiga

World Cup 2027 in Germany? The decision will...

Fabio Quartararo operated on Monday on his left...

Jenson Seelt: Sunderland complete deal to sign PSV...

Superstar in the pillory: environmental laws violated on...

UCI BMX Racing World Cup: Bethany Shriever wins...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy