MERIBEL – The third Italian medal at the World Ski Championships arrives, and it is the medal of resilience, of the fight against the unexpected. It’s silver for Federica Brignone, after four days of high fever which caused her to miss all her training programs at Les Menuires, which also made breathing difficult. Second, in the Giant of Meribel, for only twelve cents from Mikaela Shiffrin who wins his first world championship in giant. The blue, third after the first heat with her helmet that reproduces a tiger’s head, her nickname, finished with a time of 2’07 “25, snatching the silver by 10 cents from the Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel (2’07″35). Fifth place for Martha Bassino (2’07″93) protagonist of a great comeback after closing the first heat in 13th place.

Federica Brignone: “I think of Elena, but in giant I will be a tiger” by our correspondent Mattia Chiusano

February 14, 2023

When he said “I go down even with a 40 fever”

“I’ll go down even with a 40 fever” announced the Aosta Valley, followed in Meribel by her former champion dam Ninna Quario as a fan. Federica had already won the world gold in combined, but she didn’t want to settle for her, nor find excuses in her illness. She likes the Roc de Fer slope, she won there last year in the World Cup. With a surprising first heat she made it clear that she was there, leaving behind many favorites and giving only 31 cents to Shiffrin and 12 to the French Tessa Worley.

Bassino had made a big mistake in the first heat, risking going off, but with a standard second heat for his class, with only one imperfection, he recovered eight positions. The time of him have not been able to overcome him, among others, the Slovak Peter Vlhova, Swedish Olympic champion Sara Hector, the Norwegian Mina Holtman. However, the Norwegian succeeded Ragnhild Mowinckel and switzerland Lara Gut-Behrami who will remain at the foot of the podium.

Federica Brignone and Ragnhild Mowinckel celebrate Mikaela Shiffrin (afp)

Federica Brignone also found energy for the second heat, she didn’t feel the tension, skiing very well especially in the central part and containing Mowinckel’s comeback. On the other hand, Tessa Worley suffered the pressure, acclaimed by her audience: in the second part she slipped away without having gained in the meantime on Federica. Shiffrin remained, who risked a lot in the last gates but managed to stay on the track and keep the blue at a distance, who took back 19 cents.

Canceled ceremonies for demonstrations

The massive demonstrations against the pension reform in France in the meantime, they changed the program for the World Cup. For safety reasons, ceremonies that are part of the eve of the races have been cancelled. With a press release, the organizing committee of Courchevel/Meribel 2023 announced to the coaches of all national teams the suppression of the bib draw events of the men’s giant on Friday and the women’s slalom on Saturday. “In the interest of the athletes” the organizers specified. The day before, a statement warned those who had to reach the World Cup venues from Moutiers, a possible epicenter of protests linked to the reform, which brings half a million workers to the streets in all the main French cities.

The attention on demonstrations and protests is always very high, to the point of having prompted the authorities of Haute-Savoie to provide a precautionary escort to Mikaela Shiffrin, contested by an environmental group for the use of helicopters that the American actually did not use to train in the Orcières Merlette station.