At the 2,235-metre Eclipse slope in Courchevel, the Swiss Marco Odermatt (1’47″05) really did the ‘perfect race’ with which he not only won the gold medal in the downhill, but also achieved his first success in this discipline, after seven second places. For him – holder and absolute leader of the world cup with 19 victories between super-G and giant to his credit – also the satisfaction of finally leaving behind, right in the most important race, the eternal rival Aleksander Kilde. The Norwegian took the silver while, surprisingly, the bronze went to the Canadian Cameron Alexander.

Marco Odermatt, gold in the free

“This victory – said the Swiss champion exultant between tears of joy – is even more beautiful after the fourth place I had done in super-G“, that is, after what for him – an excellent super giant – was a real joke. Now Marco, with this gold around his neck, is ready to win easily and without pressure even in giant.

I will bid seventh

Instead, no medals for Italy in a race still under the sun, on a technical track that is not easy to interpret, with its jumps and tough curves. The best, with a good seventh time, was the South Tyrolean Florian Schieder, who revealed himself to the world a month ago by finishing second with bib number 43 on the deadly Streif in Kitzbuehel. Started with the number 1 and therefore without references, Florian rode an aggressive, safe and fast race, with only one obvious flaw on the last difficult curves close to the finish line. However, setting a time of 1’48″14, he remained in command for almost 30 minutes, seeing himself finish behind excellent competitors such as the Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr, gold medal in Cortina two years ago, and the formidable Norwegian Adrien Sejersted. But when with bib number 10, doing a separate race, Odermatt went down like a Martian leaving a gap of more than a second between him and the blue, Florian understood that there were still rivals who could overtake him. starting with the predictable Kilde, another jet superman.

A blue disappointment

The blue has gradually slipped to 7th position. “Too bad about that mistake at the end, but I’m still happy with what I did, considering the two monsters‘”, that is Odermatt and Kilde who seem to come from another planet. Good race but definitely not enough even for Dominik Paris, 8/o. This season ‘Domme’ has never been the champion who exalted Italy and the white circus. Paris is still looking for a resurrection that does not appear, however, close. “I gave everything I had, but it wasn’t enough”, he admitted sincerely and disconsolately, hoping to find that quid he still lacks in the last few cup matches. Further back Matteo Marsaglia 15/o, who announced his retirement from competition for the end of the season. Matteo, born in 1985, has one victory to his credit but has a son at home and the second will arrive in a couple of months. So above all he wants to be a dad in this phase of his life. For Italy it closes Mattia Casse, 20/o. Not much for the sprinter who performed more regularly and better during the cup season, but with this Eclipse track “I never found the right feeling”. Now the attention is all for the last cup races. Tomorrow at the World Cup rest day and parallel Tuesday of the team competition for nations starting at 12.15, a discipline without great tradition for Italy which obtained the bronze in Aare in 2019.