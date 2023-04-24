Home » World Snooker Championship 2023 results: China’s Si Jiahui seals 13-7 victory over Robert Milkins
Sports

World Snooker Championship 2023 results: China’s Si Jiahui seals 13-7 victory over Robert Milkins

by admin
World Snooker Championship 2023 results: China’s Si Jiahui seals 13-7 victory over Robert Milkins
Si Jiahui’s victory means there are two debutants in the quarter-finals for the first time since 1988, alongside Jak Jones
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Chinese debutant Si Jiahui completed a comfortable 13-7 victory over Robert Milkins to move into the quarter-finals of the World Championship in Sheffield.

Leading 11-5 overnight, Si took a scrappy opener before Milkins rallied with breaks of 69 and 55.

However, a missed red into the top corner by the Englishman allowed Si to wrap up his win with a superb break of 105.

Si, 20, will face Anthony McGill or Jack Lisowski in the last eight.

Scotland’s McGill holds a commanding 11-5 lead over England’s Lisowski in their second-round match which will be played to a conclusion from 19:00 BST.

There was little expectation on Si who had to win three qualifying matches just to reach snooker’s showpiece event.

But he appears to be going from strength to strength on a memorable Crucible bow, which has already seen him defeat 2005 world champion Shaun Murphy.

“I’m so surprised to get to the quarter-finals,” he told BBC Sport.

“I’ve even surprised myself. I’m just playing as if I am trying to learn from the other players. I’m very honoured to be in this position. I just wanted to play, perform and enjoy this Crucible experience.”

Milkins had produced one of the great Crucible comebacks to beat Joe Perry 10-9 in the first round after trailing 7-2.

However, he could not deliver a repeat performance against Si, who becomes the fifth player from China to have reached the last eight of a World Championship.

Si made seven half-centuries and two century breaks against Milkins, while in contrast the 47-year-old struggled to score heavily when opportunities arose.

“He played really well from 1-0 down to 3-1 up and that put me on edge and put a bit of pressure on me,” Milkins told BBC Sport.

“He was obviously a lot better than me. It was a bit of a shocker from myself. He is a really good player and I hope he does well in the next round.”

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

See also  Mortara comes back and folds Lissone thus consolidating his solitary primacy

You may also like

Sky, Dazn, Amazon. Verso coexclusive at lower prices...

Lucky for Pogacar after a bad fall

2023 NFL Draft odds: Will Levis new favorite...

Transfers FC Barcelona | The reason that will...

About how Petr lost his cool and hurt...

The return of Melvyn Jaminet hoped for at...

40-year-old Pepe extends contract with Porto

Leeds v Leicester: Foxes looking to keep home...

AI pretends to be Schumacher interviewed by the...

Dillon Brooks: Portrayed as a bad player, that’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy