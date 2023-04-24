World Snooker Championship 2023 results: China’s Si Jiahui seals 13-7 victory over Robert Milkins

|Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app
Chinese debutant Si Jiahui completed a comfortable 13-7 victory over Robert Milkins to move into the quarter-finals of the World Championship in Sheffield.
Leading 11-5 overnight, Si took a scrappy opener before Milkins rallied with breaks of 69 and 55.
However, a missed red into the top corner by the Englishman allowed Si to wrap up his win with a superb break of 105.
Si, 20, will face Anthony McGill or Jack Lisowski in the last eight.
Scotland’s McGill holds a commanding 11-5 lead over England’s Lisowski in their second-round match which will be played to a conclusion from 19:00 BST.
There was little expectation on Si who had to win three qualifying matches just to reach snooker’s showpiece event.
But he appears to be going from strength to strength on a memorable Crucible bow, which has already seen him defeat 2005 world champion Shaun Murphy.
“I’m so surprised to get to the quarter-finals,” he told BBC Sport.
“I’ve even surprised myself. I’m just playing as if I am trying to learn from the other players. I’m very honoured to be in this position. I just wanted to play, perform and enjoy this Crucible experience.”
Milkins had produced one of the great Crucible comebacks to beat Joe Perry 10-9 in the first round after trailing 7-2.
However, he could not deliver a repeat performance against Si, who becomes the fifth player from China to have reached the last eight of a World Championship.
Si made seven half-centuries and two century breaks against Milkins, while in contrast the 47-year-old struggled to score heavily when opportunities arose.
“He played really well from 1-0 down to 3-1 up and that put me on edge and put a bit of pressure on me,” Milkins told BBC Sport.
“He was obviously a lot better than me. It was a bit of a shocker from myself. He is a really good player and I hope he does well in the next round.”
