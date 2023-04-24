Home » World Snooker Championship 2023 results: Mark Selby beats Gary Wilson to set up quarter-final against John Higgins
World Snooker Championship 2023 results: Mark Selby beats Gary Wilson to set up quarter-final against John Higgins
Mark Selby has won the English Open and WST Classic this season
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Mark Selby beat Gary Wilson 13-7 to set up an intriguing World Championship quarter-final against fellow four-time champion John Higgins.

Selby went in to Monday’s concluding session with a 10-6 lead over his fellow Englishman and knocked in a superb 109 break to move further clear.

Wilson took the next frame with runs of 58 and 53 before Selby sealed his win.

His match against Scotland’s Higgins, which starts Tuesday afternoon, is a repeat of the 2007 and 2017 finals.

Higgins, who thrashed Kyren Wilson 13-2 with a session to spare in the second round, won the 2007 final 18-13, with Selby triumphing 18-15 a decade later.

“The biggest thing for me at the moment is when I’m being asked the question I am standing up out there,” said Selby.

“That wasn’t happening for six to 12 months. I need to play close to my best to get through. The way John played against Kyren was phenomenal. You know if you are not playing near to your best you are going to be on the losing side.”

More to follow.

