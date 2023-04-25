World Snooker Championship: Si Jiahui becomes the youngest top eight player in the World Championship in the past 25 years-Sports-中工网

original title:

Snooker World Championships: Si Jiahui becomes the youngest top eight player in the World Championships in the past 25 years

China News Agency, Beijing, April 25th. After three stages of fierce fighting, the 20-year-old Chinese teenager Si Jiahui advanced to the top eight of the 2023 World Snooker Championship, becoming the youngest player in the top eight of the World Snooker Championship in the past 25 years.

On the morning of the 25th, Beijing time, the second round of the 2023 World Snooker Championship (1/8 finals) ended. Si Jiahui and the 47-year-old England veteran Milkins continued their previous battle that day. This round adopts 25 innings and 13 wins, divided into 3 stages. In the first two stages, Si Jiahui led 6:2 and 11:5 respectively.

In the third stage, Si Jiahui scored first and entered the match point with 12:5. Afterwards, although Milkins chased two rounds in a row, he was unable to recover because he fell too far behind in the first two stages. In the end, Si Jiahui won with a large advantage of 13:7, becoming the fifth Chinese player to reach the quarter-finals of the World Championships after Fu Jiajun, Ding Junhui, Liang Wenbo and Yan Bingtao. At the same time, he is also the youngest player in the top eight of the World Championships since Matthew Stevens in 1998.

So far, all the quarterfinals of this World Snooker Championship have been produced. In the quarter-finals, O’Sullivan and Brecher, Mark Allen and Jack Jones, McGill and Si Jiahui, Higgins and Selby will fight each other. Among them, Si Jiahui and Jack Jones are both finalists for the World Championships for the first time. This is also the first time since the 1988 World Championships that two first-time players have reached the quarter-finals.

Si Jiahui’s next opponent is Scottish player McGill, which is also the only duel between unseeded players in the quarter-finals. In the previous three confrontations between the two sides, Si Jiahui won all of them, and the outside world is optimistic that he will continue to move forward along the “dark horse road”. But the Chinese teenager, who has obviously become mature and stable, dare not take it lightly.

In an interview with the media after advancing to the quarter-finals, Si Jiahui believed that McGill’s performance in the World Championships was much better than when he played against him before, and he was a difficult player to deal with. I may be able to match it in terms of offense, but my defense may be the worst in this game, and I can only rely on ball by ball to fight.

The quarter-finals of this World Championship will kick off on the evening of the 25th, Beijing time. The system will still be 13 out of 25 rounds, divided into 3 stages. On the morning of the 27th Beijing time, all the seats for the top four will be announced.