World Speed ​​Skating Championships: Herzog conquered silver at the start

World Speed ​​Skating Championships: Herzog conquered silver at the start

Vanessa Herzog won the silver medal in the 500m at the World Championships in Heerenveen on Friday. In 37.33 seconds, the Tyrolean was only beaten by the Dutch local hero Femke Kok by five hundredths. Bronze also went to the Netherlands with Jutta Leerdam.

03.03.2023 22.04

“It was super close. I didn’t start the run well, didn’t have the best start and wobbled before the first corner. Then the race was perfect,” reported Herzog. The 27-year-old won the 500m distance in the last World Cup race of the season in Poland for the first time in almost three years and has now taken the momentum to the World Championships.

“There are five, six, seven girls who can win, including me,” said Herzog to the group of medal candidates. “Whenever I was fit, I’ve been in the top two, but the World Championships are a separate race, a different track, the Dutch are always good at their home races.” She was right and placed in the path between Kok and Leerdam (+0.26).

AP/Peter Dejong

World champion Kok flanked by Herzog (left) and Leerdam

“Have nothing to lose”

In Heerenveen, Herzog will also run the 1,000 m on Saturday and the 1,500 m on Sunday at the end of the season. Herzog wants to have a say in the top rankings, especially over the kilometer distance. “In terms of the lap times, I’m with you, today I was absolutely the fastest on the lap. I have nothing to lose.”

After two herniated discs in 2021, the Tyrolean has now survived a whole season well – and in the end also successfully. “The back is doing great,” said Herzog. “Every now and then it tweaks, but that’s the case with everyone.” For Herzog, sprint silver in Heerenveen is the third World Championships medal of her career. In 2019 in Inzell, the 27-year-old won gold over 500 m and also won the silver medal over 1,000 m.

Further World Cup competitions with Austrian participation

  • Saturday: Men’s mass start (1:36 p.m./Odor), women’s 1,000 m (3:57 p.m./Herzog)
  • Sunday: Men’s 1500m (12.45pm/Odor), Women’s 1500m (1.45pm/Herzog)
