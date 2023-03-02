“Things got better and better as the season progressed. We did a good training camp in Holland and worked a lot on the technical side and the top speed,” Herzog explained in an interview with APA. “The last two World Cups in Poland were just great, and now I want to take the good momentum into the World Championships.”

After the European bronze medal in the sprint all-around in Hamar on January 7th, she would also like to take a podium spot at the individual distances of the World Championships. “Would be nice. There are five, six, seven girls who can win, including me. Just take a look. Whenever I’ve been fit, I’ve been in the top two. But the World Championships are a separate race, a different track, the Dutch always do well at home,” said the native of Innsbruck, who now lives in Carinthia.

Thanks to the physiotherapist, my back is no longer a problem

For Herzog, the World Cup period passed without any major pain. After two herniated discs in 2021, she has now survived a whole season well. “The back is great. I have my physio with me, Steffi came here specially. She just knows my back and what it needs. Every now and then it pinches, but that’s the case with everyone,” said Herzog. What is meant is Stefanie Pliesnegger, who accompanies her to the Olympic Games and World Championships. “Since the injury, she has taken over from me and it fits perfectly.”

AP/NTB Scanpix/Christoffer Andersen



Herzog is reluctant to remember the pain of 2021. “I couldn’t bend down for about half a year.” Pliesnegger is not only a physiotherapist, but also a sports scientist. “That’s doubly helpful because she also does my strength training and my back training.” She regularly incorporates many of the Carinthian exercises.

Greatest opportunity in the shortest distance

In Heerenveen, Herzog also runs the 1,000 m on Saturday and the 1,500 m on Sunday at the end of the season. The latter distance was initially only intended to serve as a training route for the 1,000 m. “It then got better and better, and I even broke the Austrian record.” But she has no chance of being at the front.

Over 1,000 m, Herzog has already landed on the podium this season. “If you ride the 500 well the day before and take the momentum with you,” she says, maybe something would be in it. “Quite realistic” is a place in the top eight. In Heerenveen, in front of more than 10,000 enthusiastic fans (Herzog: “Really cool, these are hardcore fans”), Gabriel Odor, who ends his season in the mass start and over 1,500 m, is also part of the party.

After that, Herzog and her husband and trainer Thomas will go home for a week before an adventure awaits. “We drive a four-wheeler through Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa for three weeks. Don’t see any people, watch animals,” says Herzog happily. “Just a bit of an adventure, we’ll also sleep in the roof tent every now and then.”

World Championship competitions with Austrian participation