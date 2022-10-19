Original title: World Sports: The Champions League and the league have suffered successive blows, and the Barcelona executives fully trust Xavi

According to the “World Sports Daily” report, despite the successive blows in the Champions League and the league, the Barcelona executives still fully trust coach Xavi.

After the Champions League draw with Inter Milan, Barcelona basically missed the knockout stage, and after losing to Real Madrid in the national derby, the Red and Blue Army gave up the top position. Under such circumstances, there are already rumors that Barcelona will part ways with Xavi. However, both club president Laporta and the board of directors and athletics management believe that Xavi is the right person to lead the team forward.

For Barcelona, ​​they chose Xavi not for the short-term record, but for the club's medium and long-term planning. So, Harvey will get the necessary time to bring records to the team. Due to the Financial Fair Play Act, Harvey didn't get all the new support at the start of the season. After the international break, a number of Barcelona players suffered injuries. As the team's injury situation eases, Barcelona believes that the team's record will gradually improve.

