World Sports: Today, Barcelona may activate the fourth lever to register new aid and will officially announce the player’s departure from the team

Live it, August 11th. This weekend, in the first round of La Liga, Barcelona will face Vallecano at the Camp Nou Stadium. According to the”World Sports Daily” report, Barcelona hopes to activate the fourth lever today to register new aid. In addition, the club may also officially announce the departure of individual players.

At present, players waiting to be registered include new signings Kessie, Christensen, Rafinha, Lewandowski and Conde, as well as Dembele and Roberto who have previously renewed their contracts. Barcelona hopes that these players can be freely dispatched to Xavi before the first round of La Liga starts.

Barça’s fourth lever is the sale of a 24.5% stake in the Barça studio in exchange for 100 million euros, which is now expected to be activated today. It is understood that Barcelona had submitted the registration documents to the La Liga League yesterday. The club hopes to give the league enough time to review these materials, so as not to be determined at the last minute before the game starts.

On the other hand, Barcelona has given the green light to Depay’s departure. Although the Dutch forward will leave for free, it can also free up salary space for the club. Braithwaite is doing everything he can to get his full salary for the remaining two years of his contract before leaving. And De Jong remains the same, he refuses to leave the team and wants to succeed at Camp Nou, and he is not ready to budge on the renewal of his contract two years ago (during the epidemic in October 2020, De Jong accepted management salary reduction proposal). Finally, today Barcelona will officially announce the departure of Nico Gonzalez.

