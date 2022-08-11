Home Sports World Sports: Today, Barcelona may activate the fourth lever to register new aid and will officially announce that the player will leave the team – yqqlm
Sports

World Sports: Today, Barcelona may activate the fourth lever to register new aid and will officially announce that the player will leave the team – yqqlm

by admin
World Sports: Today, Barcelona may activate the fourth lever to register new aid and will officially announce that the player will leave the team – yqqlm

Original title: World Sports: Today, Barcelona may activate the fourth lever to register new aid and will officially announce the player’s departure from the team

World Sports: Today, Barcelona may activate the fourth lever to register new aid and will officially announce the player’s departure from the team

Live it, August 11th. This weekend, in the first round of La Liga, Barcelona will face Vallecano at the Camp Nou Stadium. According to the”World Sports Daily” report, Barcelona hopes to activate the fourth lever today to register new aid. In addition, the club may also officially announce the departure of individual players.

At present, players waiting to be registered include new signings Kessie, Christensen, Rafinha, Lewandowski and Conde, as well as Dembele and Roberto who have previously renewed their contracts. Barcelona hopes that these players can be freely dispatched to Xavi before the first round of La Liga starts.

Barça’s fourth lever is the sale of a 24.5% stake in the Barça studio in exchange for 100 million euros, which is now expected to be activated today. It is understood that Barcelona had submitted the registration documents to the La Liga League yesterday. The club hopes to give the league enough time to review these materials, so as not to be determined at the last minute before the game starts.

On the other hand, Barcelona has given the green light to Depay’s departure. Although the Dutch forward will leave for free, it can also free up salary space for the club. Braithwaite is doing everything he can to get his full salary for the remaining two years of his contract before leaving. And De Jong remains the same, he refuses to leave the team and wants to succeed at Camp Nou, and he is not ready to budge on the renewal of his contract two years ago (during the epidemic in October 2020, De Jong accepted management salary reduction proposal). Finally, today Barcelona will officially announce the departure of Nico Gonzalez.

See also  Thrilling!Fan Zhendong beat Lin Yunru 4-3 hard to advance to men's singles final

(Chizi cake)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

National Junior Rock Climbing Championships ended in Jeonnam,...

For the Independiente Ivrea trips on average less...

Dionisi: “Winning at San Siro will be impossible,...

This deaf football team will represent Lijiang in...

Cornegliani and Vitelaru are unrivaled in the Canadian...

Antetokounmpo’s preparation for the European Championships is full...

Juventus-Kostic, eyes on Depay and via Rabiot are...

Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt to lift European...

Whale and dolphin watching in a sustainable way:...

Rome, Shomurodov and the eight redundancies to be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy