World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, the program for Wednesday 19 July – breaking latest news

by Arianna Ravelli
The Italians in the competition: Lorenzo Marsaglia and Giovanni Tocci in diving from three meters, the Settebello is back in the water
The Settebello is back in the water during the night against Canada. Lorenzo Marsaglia and Giovanni Tocci competing in the three-meter springboard preliminaries.
Water polo
2 am, Men Italy-Canada
3.30 am Men China-France
5 am Croatia-Hungary
6.30 Spain-Montenegro
ore 9 Sud Africa-Serbia
10 am Greece-Kazakhstan
12.00 Japan-Argentina
1.30 pm, USA-Australia
Dives
2 hours Men’s 3m springboard preliminary (Lorenzo Marsaglia, Giovanni Tocci)
8.30 am Men’s 3m springboard semifinal
11 am, Women’s 10m Platform Final (no Italians)
Artistic swimming
9.30 am, Free Male Only Final
12.30, Free Female Only Final
Where to see them on TV
The Swimming World Championships in Fukuoka (Japan) will be broadcast live on Rai2 and, for a fee, on Sky on the Sky Sport Summer (201), Sky Sport Arena (204) and Sky Sport Action (205) channels. In streaming they will be visible for free on RaiPlay or, by subscription, on SkyGo and Now.
July 18, 2023 (change July 18, 2023 | 22:37)
