World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, the program for Wednesday 19 July – breaking latest news

by Arianna Ravelli

The Italians in the competition: Lorenzo Marsaglia and Giovanni Tocci in diving from three meters, the Settebello is back in the water

The Settebello is back in the water during the night against Canada. Lorenzo Marsaglia and Giovanni Tocci competing in the three-meter springboard preliminaries.

Water polo

2 am, Men Italy-Canada

3.30 am Men China-France

5 am Croatia-Hungary

6.30 Spain-Montenegro

ore 9 Sud Africa-Serbia

10 am Greece-Kazakhstan

12.00 Japan-Argentina

1.30 pm, USA-Australia

Dives

2 hours Men’s 3m springboard preliminary (Lorenzo Marsaglia, Giovanni Tocci)

8.30 am Men’s 3m springboard semifinal

11 am, Women’s 10m Platform Final (no Italians)

Artistic swimming

9.30 am, Free Male Only Final

12.30, Free Female Only Final

Where to see them on TV

The Swimming World Championships in Fukuoka (Japan) will be broadcast live on Rai2 and, for a fee, on Sky on the Sky Sport Summer (201), Sky Sport Arena (204) and Sky Sport Action (205) channels. In streaming they will be visible for free on RaiPlay or, by subscription, on SkyGo and Now.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

