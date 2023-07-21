Home » World Swimming Championships, Italy dominates between currents and jellyfish from Japan: gold in the cross-country relay
World Swimming Championships, Italy dominates between currents and jellyfish from Japan: gold in the cross-country relay

World Swimming Championships, Italy dominates between currents and jellyfish from Japan: gold in the cross-country relay

For the first time theItalia of the bottom And World Champion: at Seaside Momochi beach in Fukuoka the Azzurri win the 4×1500 with the debutante Barbara Pozzobon and three quarters of the team already European champion and outgoing world bronze: Geneva Taddeucci, Dominic bitterness e Gregorio Paltrinieri. A gold conquered among currents, jellyfish, trunks and waves of the Japanese sea. Paltrinieri arrived solitary, also detaching the Hungarian David Bethlehem: a success that once again celebrates the talent of the ruler of all waters (salty, sweet and chlorinated, changes very little).

This is a never won gold from Italy which had conquered a similar medal for the sum of the individual times a Sharm El Sheikh in 2002, when the world specialty championship was still being held, with Luca Baldini, Stefano Rubaudo (now technical coordinator of the blue squadron) e Viola Valli. The Azzurri, with the only novelty Barbara Pozzobon taking the place of Gabbrielleschi, have put Hungary, theAustralia and the Germaniaoutgoing champion for five editions but remained off the podium: the champion was in the team Leonie Beckbut not Florian Wellbrock.

After the first touch, Paltrinieri climbed onto the pontoon to jump and embrace his teammates: “We are delighted, it’s the first time we’ve won gold at the World Cup. We have won everything and everyone over the years, but we missed this medal and we cared very much”. “In the race we did bomb strategy. Yesterday we studied the opponents, the routes, the rhythms, the times. We were all good – added Paltrinieri – the girls in maintaining position and following the right routes and trails. Then Acerenza gave me the right change. I had asked Mimmo to do me start primo, in the lead, not behind either Hungary or Germany. He succeeded and I I held up“. “We know how strong we are. We must always try to express it – concluded Paltrinieri – despite the difficultyeven if objectively the fund project is going Very well. This medal is proof of that.”

