The return of Paltrinieri. It was Gregorio who opened the series of blue medals at the World Short Course Championships in Melbourne. A gold in 14’16” in Australia, the home of freestyle, in front of Perkins, Hackett and Thorpe, is almost the best. Now, really, Greg is close to his last effort of the year, of a memorable 2022 that made him do his personal grand slam: in fact, he won at least one gold in all the specialties, from 800 to 10 km passing through 1500 and 5 km, between the World and European Championships. Greg in the 60 tanks was the first blue to make the gold encore compared to the 7 Italians who had triumphed individually.

Last effort

—

But the challenges never end. And this morning in Italy (from 9.30, live on Rai Sport and Sky Sport Arena), in the Australian evening and after the heats of the night, Greg who seems insatiable because he enjoys the world competing and winning, is called to another feat of his , and also unedited: in fact, the men’s 800m make their debut in the history of the event (after the 1500m women who gave the third gold to the Australian Lani Pallister). As you know, Greg was world champion (but not only) in long course in 2019 in Gwangju in the 800m; he is currently Olympic silver medalist in Tokyo, where the 800m made his debut and where, debilitated by mononucleosis, he was able to one of the great feats of blue sport (only lost by the American Bobby Finke, but his race was titanic, considering the painful qualification) ; he is also European champion in Rome. In short, only the last piece is missing to complete an extraordinary mosaic.