Home Sports World Swimming Championships, Paltrinieri and the last hunt of 2022: the 800m never seen at the World Championships
Sports

World Swimming Championships, Paltrinieri and the last hunt of 2022: the 800m never seen at the World Championships

by admin
World Swimming Championships, Paltrinieri and the last hunt of 2022: the 800m never seen at the World Championships

The specialty that gave so many joys to the Olympian, already gold in the 1500m, makes its debut in Melbourne

The return of Paltrinieri. It was Gregorio who opened the series of blue medals at the World Short Course Championships in Melbourne. A gold in 14’16” in Australia, the home of freestyle, in front of Perkins, Hackett and Thorpe, is almost the best. Now, really, Greg is close to his last effort of the year, of a memorable 2022 that made him do his personal grand slam: in fact, he won at least one gold in all the specialties, from 800 to 10 km passing through 1500 and 5 km, between the World and European Championships. Greg in the 60 tanks was the first blue to make the gold encore compared to the 7 Italians who had triumphed individually.

Last effort

But the challenges never end. And this morning in Italy (from 9.30, live on Rai Sport and Sky Sport Arena), in the Australian evening and after the heats of the night, Greg who seems insatiable because he enjoys the world competing and winning, is called to another feat of his , and also unedited: in fact, the men’s 800m make their debut in the history of the event (after the 1500m women who gave the third gold to the Australian Lani Pallister). As you know, Greg was world champion (but not only) in long course in 2019 in Gwangju in the 800m; he is currently Olympic silver medalist in Tokyo, where the 800m made his debut and where, debilitated by mononucleosis, he was able to one of the great feats of blue sport (only lost by the American Bobby Finke, but his race was titanic, considering the painful qualification) ; he is also European champion in Rome. In short, only the last piece is missing to complete an extraordinary mosaic.

See also  British media: Australia expelled Djokovic for absurd reasons, the world's first book had different choices but did not comply – yqqlm

December 17 – 00:08

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Mihajlovic, Cairo: ‘A fighter who never gave up’

Mihajlovic, his daughter Viktorija on Instagram: “You were...

Roma-Cádiz 0-3 in a friendly, Viña sent off...

Competing Saturday 059 World Cup Morocco VS Portugal_TOM...

Women’s Champions League, Roma-St.Polten 5-0: Giallorossi in the...

French team players have suspected flu symptoms one...

Euroleague basketball, Virtus Bologna beats Maccabi 78-73

Chinese and Russian teenagers prepare for the 3rd...

Serie C: Ghirelli resigns and leaves the presidency...

Milan-Liverpool, Mirante: ‘We’ll be ready on January 4’

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy