World Swimming Championships, silver for Thomas Ceccon in the 100m backstroke: “I entered the pool to win but I got it wrong”

Il swimmer Italian Thomas Ceccon conquered the silver medal in the 100 dorso ai World Cup of swimming in progress a Fukuokain Japan. After the victory obtained last year, Ceccon has touched with the time of 52″27 behind the American Ryan Murphy which closed in 52″22. Al third place was instead classified by the American Hunter Armstrong con 52″28.

At the end of the match, the Italian stopped for the microphones of the press, commenting on the performance that had just ended: “It was a good match. With Murphy there is a big one rivalry. Last year I won, this time he won, this is sport. I entered the pool to win, however I did a good run. I threw away the finish, I arrived a little long, yesterday I was much looser”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

