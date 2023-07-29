Home » World Swimming Championships, the program for Sunday 30 July: where to see them – breaking latest news
by Arianna Ravelli, sent to Fukuoka

Italians in the race: hope of a medal for Benedetta Pilato in the 50m breaststroke (with her also Anita Bottazzo in the final), for Thomas Ceccon in the 50m backstroke and 4x100m medley, gold a year ago in Budapest

Last day of the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, last hopes of medals for Italy which in the 50m breaststroke relies on Benedetta Pilato (who yesterday was seen equaling the world record by Ruta Meilutyte) and the surprise Anita Bottazzo, a rebel freshman who qualified in the final. Benny back from a complicated season, between illnesses and extra swimming commitments, but the answers from heats and semifinals were comforting.

Even if not his favorite distance (a question of frequencies that I can’t do), when Thomas Ceccon goes in the water you always have to be careful: final for him in the 50m backstroke. And then the grand finale with the men’s 4×100 medley relay that won gold a year ago in Budapest. But this year there are more competitive nations, I am thinking of China, as well as the USA and Australia – explains Alessandro Miressi, a little disappointed by how he fared in the other relay, the 4×100 mixed style, i.e. men and women -. We know we’re not at the top like we were a year ago, but we’ll try. Motivate us together? I don’t know, it’s true that a year ago we met in the same room, maybe we’ll do it again.

Yesterday’s races: fourth place for Quadarella, fifth for the 4×100 mixed style

Where to see them

All the matches will be visible live on free-to-air TV on Rai Due, Rai Sport +HD and for a fee on Sky Sport Summer. Heats at 3.30 am Italian (10.30 am local time), semi-finals and finals from 1 pm in Italy (8 pm in Japan).

Batteries from 3.30

400 misti D

Sarah Franceschi
4×100 mista U

Italia
4×100 mista D

Italia

Finals from 1pm

50 back U

Ceccon
50 wound D

Pilate
Rub
1500 U freestyle

no Italian
50 freestyle D

no Italian
400 misti D


4×100 mista U


4×100 mista D

July 29, 2023 (change July 29, 2023 | 8:14 pm)

