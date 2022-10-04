Original title: World Table Tennis Championships Men’s Team: Zhang Benzhi and 2 points Japan reversed China, Hong Kong, Germany and South Korea to win

On October 3rd, Beijing time, the 2022 ITTF 56th World Table Tennis Team Championships (Final) Chengdu entered the fourth competition day at the Chengdu High-tech Zone Gymnasium. In the men’s team match, Zhang Benzhihe scored 2 points, the Japanese team reversed the Hong Kong team 3-1, and won the victory together with the Singapore team, the German team and the South Korean team.

The opponent of the Japanese team in this round is the Hong Kong team. In the first game, Togami Hayabusa lost to Huang Zhenting 11-13, 4-11, 6-11; in the second game, the Japanese team sent the core Zhang Benzhihe to face Lin Zhaoheng , after 7-5 in the first game, Zhang Benzhi and 3 points in a row won the game point, 11-5, and the two sides entangled all the way to 4-4 in the second game, Zhang Benzhi and 4 points in a row opened the score, 11-7 Another game, leading 2-0 by a big score, Zhang Benzhi and 6-4 in the third game, scored 5 points in a row, 11-4 and another game, swept Lin Zhaoheng with a big score of 3-0, regaining one point for the Japanese team. City; the third game, and Chuan Ruiji 5-11, 11-7, 7-11, 11-5, 12-10 reversed and defeated Wu Boyan; the fourth game, Zhang Benzhihe reappeared, 11-4, 11 -9, 11-3 victory over Huang Zhenting, helping the Japanese team to reverse the big score 3-1 to defeat the Chinese Hong Kong team.

The opponent of the German team in this round is the French team. In the first game, Qiu Dang faced Felix Lebrun. In the first game, Qiu Dang was almost overturned by his opponent with a 9-5 lead. After 11-11 2 points in a row, 13-11 lead, Felix Lebrun led 7-4 at the start of the second game, Qiu Dang scored 4 points in a row to get the game point, 11-9 and next In the third game, Felix Le Brun pulled back a city with the same score of 11-9. In the fourth game, Qiu Dang scored 5 points in a row with 0-2. Felix Le Brun tenaciously chased after him. 6-7, at the critical moment, Qiu Dang stabilized his position and scored 4 points in a row, won the fourth game 11-6, and helped the German team open the scoring with a big score of 3-1; in the second game, Benedict Duda 9- 11, 7-11, 8-11 lost to Alex Lebrun, helping the German team to expand the score to 2-0; in the third game, Kai Stumper 11-9, 7-11, 13 -11, 8-11, 11-8 win over Emmanuel Le Besson; in the fourth game, Qiu Dang, who once again went into battle, swept Alex Leb 11-7, 11-6, 11-3 Len, Germany beat France 3-1.

In other games, Singapore defeated Chinese Taipei 3-1; Zhang Yuzhen scored 2 points, South Korea defeated Egypt 3-1; the United States defeated Puerto Rico 3-1; Croatia defeated Belgium 3-1 ; The Indian team defeated the Kazakhstan team 3-2; the Czech team defeated the Canadian team 3-0 (including 1 withdrawal); the Romanian team defeated the Iran team 3-2.

