World Table Tennis Championships Comprehensive: The top seed appeared in the national table tennis and maintained a complete victory_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan Net

Original title: World Table Tennis Championships Comprehensive: The top seed appeared in the national table tennis and maintained a complete victory

Men’s and women’s singles top seeds Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha ushered in their first match at the Durban World Table Tennis Championships on the 22nd. Both of them successfully advanced to the top 32. The Chinese team players maintained a complete victory in the 11 games they played.

Fan Zhendong’s opponent is the Greek veteran Gionis who plays chopping. The world‘s No. 1 took the lead with two 11:4, and the 43-year-old Gionis pulled back with 11:9 in the third game. After that, Fan Zhendong didn’t give his opponent too many chances, and got a “good start” with 11:2 and 11:8.

Ma Long and Chinese-Canadian player Wang Zhen got into a fight in the first game, and Ma Long won 15:13. Since then, the “Grand Slam” winner of the three rounds has not encountered too many obstacles, and has not allowed his opponent to score more than 6 points in each round.

Ma Long said that he fought too hard in the first round, which led to many unnecessary mistakes, and he seemed a little passive. Fortunately, he didn’t give up at the critical moment and when he was behind, and bit every point.

Facing Japanese player Maharu Yoshimura, Liang Jingkun won the first two games with the same score of 11:5. Yoshimura Maharu, who had a last stand, set off a counterattack in the third game. He scored 5 points in a row to get back a game after falling behind at 7:10. Liang Jingkun won the fourth game 11:4 and established a 3:1 lead. Liang Jingkun fell behind 1:7 in the fifth game, but he played steadily and won with a 14:12 reversal.

Liang Jingkun believed that he was a little eager for success when he was leading 10:7 in the third game, and wanted to win the game quickly, which led to his unsteady and decisive shots. “Losing a game is also a good thing. In the next game, as the opponent becomes stronger and stronger, it is also a feeling of looking for more heartbeats on the court.” He said.

Sun Yingsha, who had a bye in the first round, defeated Austrian player Solga in straight sets. Sun Yingsha played three games that day. In her opinion, participating in the three games is more of a transformation of energy, because she also played three games in the last World Table Tennis Championships, and she is more and more adaptable to the adjustment and control of rhythm .

Chen Meng won the most easily. She beat Thailand’s Savitabout 4:0, and only allowed her opponent to score 12 points in four rounds. “Today the whole rhythm is controlled better, I have been controlling the rhythm, and I have taken the initiative in the whole game.” Chen Meng said.

Six pairs of national table tennis teams played in the second round of doubles. In the women’s doubles, Sun Yingsha/Wang Manyu defeated the Indian combination Akula/Chitale 3:0, and Chen Meng/Wang Yidi defeated Diaconu (Romania)/Xiao Yaoxi (Spain) 3:0. The mixed doubles defending champions Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha defeated the Polish combination Bayo/Badowski 3:1, and Lin Shidong/Quaiman eliminated the Slovakian combination Zelinka/Kukulova with the same score. Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin, Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong defeated their opponents 3:0 and advanced to the men’s doubles top 16.

In addition, Moregaard, Yochik and Lin Zhongxun advanced to the top 32 men’s singles. Han Ying, Hirano Miu and Zheng Yijing advanced to the third round of women’s singles. (Su Bin and Xie Jiang)