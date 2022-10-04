original title:World Table Tennis Championships Comprehensive: Wang Chuqin overcomes a strong enemy and the Chinese men’s and women’s teams welcome three consecutive victories

The 56th World Table Tennis Team Championships (Finals) in 2022 entered the fourth match day on the 3rd. The Chinese men’s and women’s teams defeated Slovenia and the United States 3-0 respectively, winning three consecutive victories.

The Chinese men’s team faced the strongest Slovenian team in the group that day. The team’s number one player, Dako Jocic, ranked eighth in the world. He once defeated the famous Japanese player Tomokazu Zhang Ben in the men’s singles competition of the Tokyo Olympics and entered the quarter-finals. He is also known as the “star of hope” in Europe, so the confrontation between Wang Chuqin and Jochik is undoubtedly the biggest test the Chinese team has faced since the start of the game.

On October 3, Chinese team player Wang Chuqin returned the ball in the game, and he defeated Slovenia team player Dako Jocic 3:1.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Jiang Hongjing

At the beginning of the game, Wang Chuqin quickly got into the state by actively getting started, while Yochik made many unnecessary mistakes, and Wang Chuqin soon won the first game. Entering the second game, Yochik sought changes and gave full play to his advantages of great strength and strong stalemate ability to regain a city. After that, the two were very close, but Wang Chuqin was better at grasping the key points. In the end, they won the key matchup 3:1, and the Chinese team finally defeated the Slovenian team 3:0.

Another key battle of the men’s team is the German team led by Qiu Dang against the French team of the Lebrun brothers. Qiu Dang first scored a point for the team in the first game, and he reappeared in the crucial fourth game. He made the most of his straight shots and his serve advantage. He won 3-0 against Alex Lebrun and also helped the German team. 3:1 victory over rival France.

In the strong dialogue between the Japanese team and the Chinese Hong Kong team, Zhang Benzhihe, who suffered a defeat on the previous match day, adjusted his state in time and scored two points alone, especially in the fourth game against the top seed Huang Zhenting of the Chinese Hong Kong team. Played well, swept the opponent 3:0, and helped the Japanese team win 3:1.

On October 3, the Japanese team player Zhang Benzhihe served in the game, and he defeated Huang Zhenting of the Hong Kong team of China 3-0.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Jiang Hongjing

The Chinese women’s team’s opponent that day was the American team. The American team had Zhang An, a famous Chinese player. The Chinese team sent three players, Sun Yingsha, Chen Xingtong, and Chen Meng to play. In the first match between Sun Yingsha and Zhang An, the two sides fell into a tussle in the first game to 12 draws. On the key ball, Sun Yingsha gained the upper hand through a change in serving. After that, Sun Yingsha won the victory in one go. In the second game, Chen Xingtong, who made her debut in this competition, lost the first game with a little restraint, but she quickly adjusted her state and pulled three games in a row. In the end, the Chinese team also defeated the US team 3:0.

On October 3, Chinese team player Sun Yingsha returned the ball in the game, and she defeated American team player Zhang An 3-0.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Xu

In other women’s team games, Luxembourg defeated Thailand 3:1, veteran Ni Xialian scored 2 points again, and Japan defeated Hungary 3:0.

On the 4th, both the Chinese men’s and women’s teams will face the last opponent in the group stage. The men’s team will face Thailand and the women’s team will face Malaysia. (Reporter Chen Di)