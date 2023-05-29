Home » World Table Tennis Championships: Fan Zhendong wins Men’s Singles Championship_Guangming.com
Sports

World Table Tennis Championships: Fan Zhendong wins Men’s Singles Championship_Guangming.com

by admin

On May 28, champion Fan Zhendong (second from left), runner-up Wang Chuqin (first from left), third runner-up Ma Long (second from right), and Liang Jingkun at the award ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Tao Xiyi

On the same day, in the men’s singles final of the 2023 World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa, Chinese player Fan Zhendong defeated his teammate Wang Chuqin 4-2 to win the championship.

On May 28th, Fan Zhendong took a photo with a cup.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Tao Xiyi

On May 28, the men’s singles champion Fan Zhendong took a selfie at the awards ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Tao Xiyi

On May 28th, Fan Zhendong toasted for a photo.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Tao Xiyi

On May 28th, Fan Zhendong prepared to take a selfie at the awards ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Tao Xiyi

On May 28, champion Fan Zhendong (second from left), runner-up Wang Chuqin (first from left), third runner-up Ma Long (second from right), and Liang Jingkun at the award ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Tao Xiyi

On May 28, Wang Chuqin observed the medals at the awards ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Yudong

[
责编：刘希尧 ]

See also  Bridget Jones 4 coming soon: here are 5 curiosities about the saga - Magazine

You may also like

Roglic pink jersey, Cavendish- breaking latest news wins...

Papadopoulos put an end to his career with...

Durban World Table Tennis Championships: Sun Yingsha’s first...

Nashville SC vs Columbus Highlights | MLS on...

Giro d’Italia: Roglic triumphs as the first Slovenian

Fifteen of the 44 ETA convicts included in...

U20 World Cup: the French team eliminated in...

The handball players of Füchse Berlin won the...

Monday’s gossip: Guimaraes, Firmino, Pochettino, Ancelotti, Milinkovic-Savic

Bundesliga: Rapid new fourth place after a strong...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy