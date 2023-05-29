World Table Tennis Championships: Fan Zhendong wins Men’s Singles Championship_Guangming.com

On May 28, champion Fan Zhendong (second from left), runner-up Wang Chuqin (first from left), third runner-up Ma Long (second from right), and Liang Jingkun at the award ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Tao Xiyi

On the same day, in the men’s singles final of the 2023 World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa, Chinese player Fan Zhendong defeated his teammate Wang Chuqin 4-2 to win the championship.

On May 28th, Fan Zhendong took a photo with a cup.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Tao Xiyi

On May 28, the men’s singles champion Fan Zhendong took a selfie at the awards ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Tao Xiyi

On May 28th, Fan Zhendong toasted for a photo.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Tao Xiyi

On May 28th, Fan Zhendong prepared to take a selfie at the awards ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Tao Xiyi

On May 28, champion Fan Zhendong (second from left), runner-up Wang Chuqin (first from left), third runner-up Ma Long (second from right), and Liang Jingkun at the award ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Tao Xiyi

On May 28, Wang Chuqin observed the medals at the awards ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Yudong

[

责编：刘希尧 ]