Original title: World Table Tennis Championships Men’s Team Knockout: Japan swept Brazil 3-0, Hong Kong, China advanced to face South Korea

On October 5th, Beijing time, the 56th World Table Tennis Team Championships entered the sixth match day in Chengdu. In the first round of the men’s team knockout round, Zhang Benzhi and the Japanese team swept the Brazilian men’s team 3-0, and joined the Hong Kong team, South Korea and France to advance to the quarterfinals.

The Japanese men’s team and the Brazilian men’s team started the first round of focus battle. In the first game, Togami Hayabusa faced the opponent’s core Hugo Calderano. In the first game, the two sides were entangled all the way to 10-10. 3 points 13-11 lead the way; in the second game Togami Hayabusa scored 5 points in a row with 7-10, and pulled back a city 12-10; in the third game Togami Hayabusa led all the way, and after 5-4 Take 5 points to widen the score gap, and then win 11-8; Togami Hayabusa scored 5 points in a row in the fourth game, and then both sides played a shock wave of 4 points in a row, Togami Hayabusa withstood the opponent’s impact, 11-7 and another victory, the big score 3-1 reversed and defeated Hugo Calderano, giving the Japanese team a head start.

In the second game, Zhang Benzhihe played against Eric Utti. The first game started with a climax of 3 and 6 points in a row. At the end of the game, he scored 2 points in a row, firmly controlling the situation on the field. After that, 11-4 took the lead; in the second game, Zhang Benzhihe scored 4 points twice in a row after 3-4, 11-5 and then won the next game, leading by a big score of 2-0; in the third game, Zhang Benzhihe started the game 3 points widened the score gap, then scored 3 points in a row again, won the third game 11-7, swept Eric Utti 3-0 with a big score, and helped the Japanese team lead 2-0 with a big score.

In the third game, Ui Chuan Riki played, 11-8, 11-4, 11-9 defeated Witt-Aish, helping the Japanese team to pass the test with a big score of 3-0. After advancing to the quarter-finals, they will face Slovenia and Portugal. The winner between the teams.

The opponent of the Hong Kong team in this round is the Egyptian team. The first two players Wu Bainan and Huang Zhenting both swept the game with a score of 3-0. The third player, Lin Zhaoheng, fought hard for five games and defeated Shadi Mag 3-2. Di, the Chinese Hong Kong team defeated their opponents 3-0 by a big score and advanced to the quarter-finals against the Korean men’s team. The latter played Zhao Shengmin, Zhang Yuzhen, and Zhao Dacheng to win in straight sets and swept the Polish team 3-0. France beat England 3-2 and will play the winner between Germany and Croatia.

