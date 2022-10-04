Original title: World Table Tennis Championships men’s team Zhang Ben has 2 points, Japan has won four consecutive victories, Germany, France and India have three teams with the same points

On October 4th, Beijing time, the 2022 ITTF 56th World Table Tennis Team Championships (Final) Chengdu entered the fifth match day at the Chengdu High-tech Zone Gymnasium. In the men’s team match, the German team defeated Uzbekistan 3-0 with a big score, and scored 7 points with France and India; Zhang Benzhihe scored 2 points, the Japanese team defeated the Hungarian team 3-1, and won all four games in the group stage. China Hong Kong, Romania and Hungary followed closely with 6 points.

The opponent of the German team in this round is the Uzbekistan team. In the first game, Qiu Dang played against Shukruk-Iskandarov. After Kandarov chased down to 5-8, the famous German player scored 3 points in a row, 11-5, and Qiu Dang scored 4 points in the second game after 5-4 to widen the score gap. In the first game, Qiu Dang scored 5 points in a row after 6-5 in the third game, and then went to the next game 11-5. The big score 3-0 helped the German team win the first point; then Benedict Duda, Kai – Stumper successively defeated their opponents 3-0, and the German team won 3-0 with a big score.

The opponent of the Japanese team in this round is the Hungary team. In the first game, Zhang Benzhihe played against Adam Sudi. After the first game 6-6, Adam Sudi led the way, 11-8, and Zhang Ben took the lead in the second game. Zhihe played a shock wave of 7 points in a row. After both sides scored 3 points in a row, they regained a victory 11-5. In the third game, Zhang Ben Zhihe scored 5 points in a row to achieve the lead, 11-7 and another victory, with a big score. Leading 2-1, in the fourth game, Zhang Benzhihe played a shock wave of 5 points and 6 points respectively, and then won 11-5, and defeated the opponent with a big score of 3-1, scoring the first point for the Japanese team; In the second game, Togami Hayabusa defeated Tamas Lakatos 3-0, and then Yokotani Sheng lost to Nandore Exage in five games; in the fourth game, Harimoto, who returned to the court Tomowa swept Tamas Lakatos 3-0, and Japan beat Hungary 3-1.

In other games, Ovidiu Ionescu beat Wu Boyan and Huang Zhenting to score 2 points, Romania beat Hong Kong 3-2; Zhang Yuzhen truce, South Korea beat Saudi Arabia 3-0; Hugo – Calderano fought hard to reverse Wang Yang in five games, Brazil beat Slovakia 3-0; Portugal lost 1-3 to Denmark; France beat India 3-0; Sweden beat Poland 3-0; Slovenia 3-0 victory over the United States; England 3-0 victory over Australia.

After all the group matches are over, the top two (including tied) of each group are as follows:

Group 1: China (8 points), Slovenia (7 points);

Group 2: France (7 points), Germany (7 points), India (7 points);

Group 3: Japan (8 points), China Hong Kong (6 points), Romania (6 points), Hungary (6 points);

Group 4: South Korea (8 points), Egypt (7 points);

Group 5: Sweden (6 points), Poland (5 points);

Group 6: Portugal (5 points), Brazil (5 points);

Group 7: Croatia (6 points), Belgium (5 points).

(As e)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: