On October 4th, Beijing time, the 2022 ITTF 56th World Table Tennis Team Championships (Final) Chengdu entered the fifth match day at the Chengdu High-tech Zone Gymnasium. In the men’s team match, the German team defeated Uzbekistan 3-0 with a big score, and scored 7 points with France and India; Zhang Benzhihe scored 2 points, the Japanese team defeated the Hungarian team 3-1, and won all four games in the group stage. China Hong Kong, Romania and Hungary followed closely with 6 points.
The opponent of the German team in this round is the Uzbekistan team. In the first game, Qiu Dang played against Shukruk-Iskandarov. After Kandarov chased down to 5-8, the famous German player scored 3 points in a row, 11-5, and Qiu Dang scored 4 points in the second game after 5-4 to widen the score gap. In the first game, Qiu Dang scored 5 points in a row after 6-5 in the third game, and then went to the next game 11-5. The big score 3-0 helped the German team win the first point; then Benedict Duda, Kai – Stumper successively defeated their opponents 3-0, and the German team won 3-0 with a big score.
The opponent of the Japanese team in this round is the Hungary team. In the first game, Zhang Benzhihe played against Adam Sudi. After the first game 6-6, Adam Sudi led the way, 11-8, and Zhang Ben took the lead in the second game. Zhihe played a shock wave of 7 points in a row. After both sides scored 3 points in a row, they regained a victory 11-5. In the third game, Zhang Ben Zhihe scored 5 points in a row to achieve the lead, 11-7 and another victory, with a big score. Leading 2-1, in the fourth game, Zhang Benzhihe played a shock wave of 5 points and 6 points respectively, and then won 11-5, and defeated the opponent with a big score of 3-1, scoring the first point for the Japanese team; In the second game, Togami Hayabusa defeated Tamas Lakatos 3-0, and then Yokotani Sheng lost to Nandore Exage in five games; in the fourth game, Harimoto, who returned to the court Tomowa swept Tamas Lakatos 3-0, and Japan beat Hungary 3-1.
In other games, Ovidiu Ionescu beat Wu Boyan and Huang Zhenting to score 2 points, Romania beat Hong Kong 3-2; Zhang Yuzhen truce, South Korea beat Saudi Arabia 3-0; Hugo – Calderano fought hard to reverse Wang Yang in five games, Brazil beat Slovakia 3-0; Portugal lost 1-3 to Denmark; France beat India 3-0; Sweden beat Poland 3-0; Slovenia 3-0 victory over the United States; England 3-0 victory over Australia.
After all the group matches are over, the top two (including tied) of each group are as follows:
Group 1: China (8 points), Slovenia (7 points);
Group 2: France (7 points), Germany (7 points), India (7 points);
Group 3: Japan (8 points), China Hong Kong (6 points), Romania (6 points), Hungary (6 points);
Group 4: South Korea (8 points), Egypt (7 points);
Group 5: Sweden (6 points), Poland (5 points);
Group 6: Portugal (5 points), Brazil (5 points);
Group 7: Croatia (6 points), Belgium (5 points).
(As e)Return to Sohu, see more
Editor:
Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.